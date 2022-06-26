Buffalo Black & Latino Pride Week – The Rebellion 2022￼

Pride in Buffalo has just begun.

From July 20 – 24, Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride will be hosting a series of events throughout Buffalo, aimed at promoting inclusivity, beauty, culture, and the creativity of LGBTQ+ people of color. The events will range from outreach and programming, to barbecues, balls, and street fairs.

Upstate New York Black & Latino Pride is ready to wake the city up!

This is the second annual event, which promises to bring out the best in all of us. There has never been more of a need for unification in Buffalo – the drums are beating louder than ever before.

Now it’s time to heed the call, and let loose, for a full week of festive programming, brought to this city by a number of committed and dedicated people and organizations – including MOCHA Buffalo, which will be kicking off the festivities with ‘performance instructors’ for their Ballroom Masterclass.

All of the classes, affairs, celebrations, parties, and events can be found at MOCHA Buffalo, Leaving Our Legacy, and Upstate NY Black & Latino Pride.

“The Rebellion 2022” is our 2nd Annual Buffalo Black & Latino Pride week is coming and we’re ready to bust thru the glass ceiling!

JULY 19th – BALLROOM MASTER CLASS

JULY 20th – THE REBELLIOUS SOUL BBQ

JULY 21st – THOUGHTFUL THURSDAY

JULY 22nd – REBELLION 22 STREET FAIR

JULY 22nd – FUEGO II: LATIN NIGHT

JULY 23rd – STUDIO 54 PARTY

JULY 24th – THE BANJEE BALL

¡”El Rebellion 2022″ es nuestro segundo Semana de Orgullo LGBTQ Afro-Americano & Latino de Buffalo y estamos listo para romper el techo de cristal!

19 DE JULIO – CLASE DE BALLROOM

20 DE JULIO – EL BBQ DE LA ALMA REBELDE

21 DE JULIO – JUEVES DE REFLEXIÓN

22 DE JULIO – REBELLION 22 FERIA DE LA CALLE

22 DE JULIO – FUEGO II: NOCHE LATINA

23 DE JULIO – FIESTA DE ESTUDIO 54

24 DE JULIO – LA BOLA BANJEE