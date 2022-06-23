Broadway-Fillmore Area to host informational walking Tour on June 25th

CNU-WNY (Congress for the New Urbanism) – also known as Partners for a Livable WNY – has announced a new series of community walks that are not only intended to shine a light on various neighborhoods throughout WNY, they are also intended to be solution-oriented undertakings.

As more people get out and walk throughout WNY neighborhoods and communities, it is only natural to identify urbanist-oriented opportunities at hand. Maybe crosswalks are needed, or bike lanes, or public art? Often times, these types of opportunities arise as people walk or bike through areas, including their own neighborhoods. The process is amplified as more and more people are involved with the process, which leads to identifying problematic issues, while promoting discussions, and (hopefully) addressing the findings via strategic avenues. Opportunities at hand include analyzing traffic patterns, landscaping, walkability, and smart development.

The upcoming Broadway-Fillmore tour will be the 32nd walk of the all-volunteer organization which was formed in 1999.

“The program will commence at 8:30am at the Matt Urban Center (1081 Broadway) with an introduction of team members and a discussion of the format for the walk. From 9:30am to 11am the team and local residents will walk the neighborhood. The group will then reassemble at Eugene V. Debs Hall (483 Peckham St.) for a report by team members and a discussion of the team’s findings. Everyone is invited to stay for a social gathering and discussion with the team members regarding the CNU-WNY Chapter and future planned events. The walk is free and open to public participation. The lead neighborhood organizer for the event is Steve Karnath of Broadway Fillmore NHS.” – CNU-WNY

Partners for a Livable WNY, the Western New York chapter of the Congress for New Urbanism (CNU-WNY), will conduct the walking tour of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on Saturday, June 25. The program will commence at 8:30am.

Other walks scheduled this year include the Village of Silver Creek on September 10 and Buffalo’s Bailey-Lovejoy neighborhood on September 24. Communities interested in a future walk can contact George Grasser at 716-480-4970.