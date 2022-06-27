Book Talk: Reading with Jack Foran, author of Lower West Side Story (a true crime murder mystery)

Fans of cold case murder mysteries, there’s a book that is considered a “must read” this summer.

Not many people are familiar with the murder of Father Vincent L. Belle in 1960, although the crime is considered to behold legendary status.

Belle, a popular young assistant pastor, was shot dead as he was preparing for communion at the “solidly” Italian Holy Cross parish on the lower west side of Buffalo. To this day, the murder remains unsolved, and relatively obscure, considering that so much time has passed since the horrific incident. At the time of the incident, it was a crime that shook the city.

Now, author Jack Foran is shedding a light on the confounding circumstances that surrounded the ambush of Belle, as he went about his business preparing for communion on the Catholic Church holy day, in the house of the lord – a house that is considered, for all intents and purposes, a sacred realm.

Foran’s book – Lower West Side Story – paints a picture of the Italian neighborhood, the people who inhabited it, and the motives and methods of the leading suspects. The eye-opening and captivating read is considered “… a riveting synthesis of True Crime narrative and Buffalo history.”

