Big Reveal: Remedy House at The Fairmount

A ground floor makeover is being proposed for The Fairmount Apartments at 23 Allen Street. With Remedy House taking over the corner retail space, owner e21 Ventures is planning significant upgrades to the apartment building’s commecial space. The building’s two current storefronts are being combined and new storefront, sliding and transom windows are planned along with a new awning to brighten up the corner.

The scope of work from the application to the Preservation Board:

Storefront 1:

We are proposing the following work for the west side storefront (Corner of Allen st. and North Pearl st.) Remove and replace the existing corner entrance door and sidelights with new. New door and sidelights to be full glass aluminum clad wood framed. The sidelights will receive grills to complement the existing apartment entry sidelights. The existing fixed glass storefront windows will be removed and replaced with new black aluminum clad wood sliding windows. At some point the existing transom windows were covered with paneling. We are proposing to remove the paneling and install new black aluminum clad wood transom windows. New transom windows have grills to complement the existing transom grills over the apartment entry doors. Lastly we intend to install new yellow canvas awnings to provide a covered outdoor seating area. Proposed canvas awning will have the business name “Remedy House” printed in black lettering on it. New signage will be +/-10′-0″ wide along arc and 8″ in height. Please see proposed rendering on coversheet of Architectural plans.

Storefront 2:

We are proposing the following work for the east side storefront (Allen st.) Remove and replace the existing entrance door with a new black aluminum clad wood sliding window. Remove and replace existing recessed storefront windows with new aluminum clad wood fixed windows. The existing fixed glass storefront windows will be removed and replaced with new black aluminum clad wood sliding windows. The existing transom windows are damaged and we are proposing to remove the existing and install new black aluminum clad wood transom windows. New transom windows have grills to complement the existing transom grills over the apartment entry doors. The existing raised floor at the showcase windows will be removed and leveled flush with the existing space. This will allow for additional window seating areas. Lastly we intend to install new canvas awnings to provide a covered outdoor seating area.

A dozen years ago, The Fairmount was a neighborhood trouble spot before being emptied by City. It sat vacant for several years before being purchased and renovated. The building contains 28 upper floor apartments including 22 studios and six one-bedrooms.