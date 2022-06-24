Big Reveal: Niagara/Lafayette Pocket Park

The evolution of Niagara Street continues. New York State Senator Sean Ryan was joined by local elected officials and community leaders to announce plans for a pocket park at a former industrial site at 1318 Niagara Street this morning. The project will be funded by a $250,000 New York State grant secured by Senator Ryan, and Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera’s office secured an additional $40,000 for project planning costs.

Senator Ryan began this project in 2020 as a member of the Assembly in an effort to add green space to an urban neighborhood that lacks significant natural outdoor recreation and gathering space. A steering committee composed of local community stakeholders has been convened to provide feedback on the project and help put together design concepts prepared by CannonDesign.

The park will be built on the vacant parcel at the corner of Niagara Street and Lafayette Avenue. The site is currently in the final stages of remediation being undertaken by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. It has been cleared for passive recreation development – current plans call for seating areas, a nature trail, and a public art component at the southern end of the park.

Senator Sean Ryan said, “With this project, we are going to be able to bring new life to a brownfield site and turn it into a community gathering space for a neighborhood that has a real need for more walkable natural recreation options. When the park is finished, it will be the perfect complement to the great connectivity work we have already done to make Niagara Street pedestrian and bike friendly.”