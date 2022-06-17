Behind the Scenes: the business of music and event promotion in WNY with Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works

In this episode of WNY Soundstage, host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Adrianne Salmon, Marketing Director of Buffalo Iron Works. Buffalo Iron Works is a live music venue, located in Buffalo’s historic Cobblestone District. Known for the diversity in their music programming, Buffalo Iron Works is also host to Cobblestone Live, an outdoor music and arts festival, being held on Friday July 15, and Saturday July 16, 2022. Click here for a list of upcoming events.

Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works

This episode includes:

Why Buffalo Iron Works is important to the Cobblestone District

The creation of the events calendar

The balance between “known artists” and less familiar acts

The open stage program featuring local acts

The challenges of running a venue during a pandemic

The importance of the kitchen in the venue

A discussion of Cobblestone Live 2022

Connect with Buffalo Iron Works:

Buffalo Iron Works

49 Illinois Street

Buffalo, NY 14203

716.200.1893 | Twitter | Instagram

Photo courtesy of Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery & Twenty6 Productions present the Fourth Annual Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival, to be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the heart of the Historic Cobblestone District in downtown Buffalo, NY. The festival features two outdoor stages located on Illinois and Columbia streets, indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works & Lockhouse Distillery, a vendor village, local artisans, food trucks and multiple bars throughout the site. Artist lineup to be announced in the coming months!

Over the last decade, the Historic Cobblestone District has become a breeding ground for live music and entertainment. Cobblestone Live is a single neighborhood of bars, restaurants, and venues coming together to put on a two-day community focused festivals which will continue to grow to a national sized event in the years to come.

ADVANCE:

Two-day general access: $40

Single-day general access: $25

Two-day VIP access: $175

Single-day VIP access: $100

DAY-OF FESTIVAL:

Two-day general access: $50

Single-day general access: $30

Two-day VIP access: $200

Single-day VIP access: $125

Upcoming Events at Buffalo Iron Works

June 2022

JUN 23 | WHEATUS

JUN 24 | ORANGE CORNER

JUN 30 | THE JAUNTE

The Jauntee Summer Tour 2022 hits Buffalo Iron Works – Thursday June 30th, 2022!

July 2022

JUL 02 | CADENCE JAYDENSE

JUL 07 | THE SCALES

JUL 09 | STREETS SOPRANO

JUL 10 | WILDERADO

JUL 13 | JOSE RAMIREZ

JUL 14 | IDLEWILD SOUTH

JUL 15 + 16 | COBBLESTONE LIVE

JUL 20 | THEM COULEE BOYS

JUL 22 | CONSIDER THE SOURCE

JUL 24 | JOHN MORELAND

JUL 30 | SHWAYZE

JUL 31 | THE RED JUMPSUIT + ATTACK

Shwayze w/ Special Guests make their Buffalo Iron Worsk debut – Saturday July 30th, 2022

August 2022

AUG 05 | 90’S ROCKFEST

AUG 09 | BAKED SHRIMP

AUG 11 | POPA CHUBBY

AUG 13 | LITTLE STRANGER

AUG 20 | PAUL CAUTHEN

90’s Rockfest Coming to Buffalo Featuring: Best of Foo – The Region’s Ultimate Tribute to Foo Fight & Lounge Fly – The Premier Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots

Event list is subject to change. For the latest information or to purchase tickets, please visit buffaloironworks.com