Behind the Scenes: the business of music and event promotion in WNY with Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works

In this episode of WNY Soundstage, host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Adrianne Salmon, Marketing Director of Buffalo Iron Works. Buffalo Iron Works is a live music venue, located in Buffalo’s historic Cobblestone District. Known for the diversity in their music programming, Buffalo Iron Works is also host to Cobblestone Live, an outdoor music and arts festival, being held on Friday July 15, and Saturday July 16, 2022. Click here for a list of upcoming events.
This episode includes:
- Why Buffalo Iron Works is important to the Cobblestone District
- The creation of the events calendar
- The balance between “known artists” and less familiar acts
- The open stage program featuring local acts
- The challenges of running a venue during a pandemic
- The importance of the kitchen in the venue
- A discussion of Cobblestone Live 2022
Connect with Buffalo Iron Works:
Buffalo Iron Works
49 Illinois Street
Buffalo, NY 14203
716.200.1893 | Twitter | Instagram
Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery & Twenty6 Productions present the Fourth Annual Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival, to be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the heart of the Historic Cobblestone District in downtown Buffalo, NY. The festival features two outdoor stages located on Illinois and Columbia streets, indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works & Lockhouse Distillery, a vendor village, local artisans, food trucks and multiple bars throughout the site. Artist lineup to be announced in the coming months!
Over the last decade, the Historic Cobblestone District has become a breeding ground for live music and entertainment. Cobblestone Live is a single neighborhood of bars, restaurants, and venues coming together to put on a two-day community focused festivals which will continue to grow to a national sized event in the years to come.
ADVANCE:
Two-day general access: $40
Single-day general access: $25
Two-day VIP access: $175
Single-day VIP access: $100
DAY-OF FESTIVAL:
Two-day general access: $50
Single-day general access: $30
Two-day VIP access: $200
Single-day VIP access: $125
