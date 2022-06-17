Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

Herbie Hancock at Kleinhans

    Music

    Behind the Scenes: the business of music and event promotion in WNY with Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works

    Daniel LendzianBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Stage at Buffalo Iron Works
    Copyright: Zachary Todtenhagen

    In this episode of WNY Soundstage, host Daniel Lendzian speaks with Adrianne Salmon, Marketing Director of Buffalo Iron Works. Buffalo Iron Works is a live music venue, located in Buffalo’s historic Cobblestone District. Known for the diversity in their music programming, Buffalo Iron Works is also host to Cobblestone Live, an outdoor music and arts festival, being held on Friday July 15, and Saturday July 16, 2022. Click here for a list of upcoming events.

    Behind the Scenes: the business of music and event promotion in WNY with Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works
    Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works
    Adrianne Salmon, Buffalo Iron Works

    This episode includes:

    • Why Buffalo Iron Works is important to the Cobblestone District
    • The creation of the events calendar
    • The balance between “known artists” and less familiar acts
    • The open stage program featuring local acts
    • The challenges of running a venue during a pandemic
    • The importance of the kitchen in the venue
    • A discussion of Cobblestone Live 2022

    Connect with Buffalo Iron Works:
    Buffalo Iron Works 
    49 Illinois Street
    Buffalo, NY 14203
    716.200.1893 | Twitter | Instagram

    Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

    Photo courtesy of Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
    GET TICKETS

    Buffalo Iron Works, Lockhouse Distillery & Twenty6 Productions present the Fourth Annual Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival, to be held on Friday, July 15th and Saturday July 16th, 2022 in the heart of the Historic Cobblestone District in downtown Buffalo, NY. The festival features two outdoor stages located on Illinois and Columbia streets, indoor stages at Buffalo Iron Works & Lockhouse Distillery, a vendor village, local artisans, food trucks and multiple bars throughout the site. Artist lineup to be announced in the coming months!

    Over the last decade, the Historic Cobblestone District has become a breeding ground for live music and entertainment. Cobblestone Live is a single neighborhood of bars, restaurants, and venues coming together to put on a two-day community focused festivals which will continue to grow to a national sized event in the years to come.

    ADVANCE:

    Two-day general access: $40
    Single-day general access: $25
    Two-day VIP access: $175
    Single-day VIP access: $100

    DAY-OF FESTIVAL:

    Two-day general access: $50
    Single-day general access: $30
    Two-day VIP access: $200
    Single-day VIP access: $125

    Upcoming Events at Buffalo Iron Works

    June 2022
    JUN 23 | WHEATUS
    JUN 24 | ORANGE CORNER
    JUN 30 | THE JAUNTE

    The Jauntee Summer Tour 2022 hits Buffalo Iron Works – Thursday June 30th, 2022!
    July 2022
    JUL 02 | CADENCE JAYDENSE
    JUL 07 | THE SCALES
    JUL 09 | STREETS SOPRANO
    JUL 10 | WILDERADO
    JUL 13 | JOSE RAMIREZ
    JUL 14 | IDLEWILD SOUTH
    JUL 15 + 16 | COBBLESTONE LIVE
    JUL 20 | THEM COULEE BOYS
    JUL 22 | CONSIDER THE SOURCE
    JUL 24 | JOHN MORELAND
    JUL 30 | SHWAYZE
    JUL 31 | THE RED JUMPSUIT + ATTACK

    Shwayze w/ Special Guests make their Buffalo Iron Worsk debut – Saturday July 30th, 2022
    August 2022
    AUG 05 | 90’S ROCKFEST
    AUG 09 | BAKED SHRIMP
    AUG 11 | POPA CHUBBY
    AUG 13 | LITTLE STRANGER
    AUG 20 | PAUL CAUTHEN

    90’s Rockfest Coming to Buffalo Featuring: Best of Foo – The Region’s Ultimate Tribute to Foo Fight & Lounge Fly – The Premier Tribute to Stone Temple Pilots
    Event list is subject to change. For the latest information or to purchase tickets, please visit buffaloironworks.com

    Daniel Lendzian

    Dan is a working artist, author, and educator. He has mentored thousands of students across the U.S. in classical and contemporary theatre techniques, as well as performed in hundreds of individual shows on international, national, and regional stages. Currently, he is a lecturer in SUNY Fredonia Department of Theatre and Dance as well as host of Buffalo Rising's WNY Soundcheck podcast. Dan also writes micro-fiction and has devised dozens of original works of theatre. He is a certified Pilates Instructor and completed his Masters of Fine Arts at The University of Texas at Austin.

