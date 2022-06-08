Allen West Art Festival – Construction Will Not Prevent the Annual Art Fair

People have been wondering what will happen to the 2022 Allen West Art Festival, since Allen Street is experiencing ongoing construction. The Allentown Association is reassuring Buffalo art fans that the festival (on the West End of Allen Street, The Allentown Association invites all members of the WNY community to return to Allen Street, between Elmwood and Wadsworth) is still “a go.”

This is good news for anyone who appreciates the mission of the Allen West Art Festival, which is place to offer spots to local WNY artists. Since 1998, countless regional artists have been able to display and sell their works at this festival, which is essentially an extension of the behemoth Allentown Art Festival.

The Allen Street sidewalk will be clear and open between Delaware and Elmwood Avenue to allow easy access between Allen West on Allen Street and the Allentown Art Festival on Delaware Avenue.

“Contrary to recent media reports, ongoing construction will not prevent the Allen West Festival from returning to its traditional location on Allen Street. The City of Buffalo has newly paved the street from Elmwood to Wadsworth with fresh asphalt and has cleaned the street to prepare for the Festival. Unlike the venerable Allentown Art Festival, which welcomes artists from throughout the United States and Canada, Allen West celebrates local Western New York Artists. This year, the Festival features over 115 local artisans who create work in a variety of media including jewelry, original paintings, photography, silkscreen, metal and wood craft, painted glassware and even artfully designed bird houses.” – The Allentown Association

On Saturday and Sunday June 11 and 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM the Allen West Festival will welcome visitors to Allen Street between Elmwood Avenue and Wadsworth Street.

The Association will be selling t-shirts that honor Allentown’s Bubble Man, Charles Incorvaia, with proceeds going to Veterans Administration charities.