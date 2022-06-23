A Note of Hope from Tops Shooting Victim, Kat Massey

The Tops massacre in East Buffalo will have ripple effects for years and years to come. This community will never get over it, yet there is a healing process that will ultimately make this city closer than ever.

To that end, Henri Muhammad, founder of Muhammad School of Music, recently reached out to the community, to share a personal story pertaining to one of the victims of the racist attack.

It turns out that for quite some time, there was a letter that sat unopened on Muhammad’s desk, which he intended to open, but for some reason never found the ideal time. He ended up opening the letter after the tragic event unfolded on May 14.

The letter – a hand-written note – turned out to be from Katherine “Kat” Massey, who was an avid supporter of the Music School, as well as numerous other charitable organizations throughout Buffalo.

Upon opening the letter, Muhammad found a card inside. The front read “Peace.” The note was nine words long: “Brother Muhammad, Just a donation. Best wishes, Kat Massey.”

“I just had a strange feeling that I would know one of the victims. It was surreal, finding out, then seeing her card,” said Muhammad, who opened the doors of his music school in June of 1999. “Kat was one of our earliest and strongest supporters. Always came to our concerts. She couldn’t make one of our major recitals in February at the Buffalo History Museum. If Kat couldn’t attend a concert, she always sent a beautiful note with a donation. Supporting African American musicians was important to her.”

Muhammad mentioned that since the shooting unfolded, he had been looking for “a semblance of peace.” That signal came in the form of this special note, which he took to heart.

For 23 years Muhammad has been on a mission to provide musical education and opportunities to this city’s disadvantaged youth. More than just about anyone else, Kat Massey was aware of Muhammad’s journey, from graduating from Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts to becoming a music teacher at the Buffalo Public School System. She understood the importance of one person’s role and ability to affect change in the lives of those who might not otherwise have reliable support structures to depend upon.

“I grew up in Buffalo. It is where I live now. Our city has a rich, cultural history. Many children, especially in the inner city, lack resources, and opportunities. Violin and classical music, all music, can open up doors and take us anywhere around the world,” said Muhammad, who is a concert violinist and maestro.

Kat Massey

Muhammad School of Music managed to weather the covid storm, by providing a virtual place of learning to young people who were thrown yet another curveball. It was thanks to the ongoing support of people like Kat Massey that the doors managed to stay open.

“When the pandemic shut us down, we had no other option than to perform and teach on a virtual platform. Facebook helped us keep our doors open. Closing was not an option. It offered a beautiful opportunity for students to engage in music and give them some sense of normalcy during a difficult time,” said Muhammad.

Children as young as four years old have been taught at Muhammad School of Music. All told, thousands of students have passed through the doors of this special music school. Many of those students now play throughout Buffalo, as well as throughout the world. Some of them even have children of their own, who are already interacting with Muhammad and his school.

“Our program uses a very personal method of instruction,” Muhammad mentioned. “We can teach a child that has never held an instrument before. Remember, the violin is the only musical instrument made in ‘fractional sizes.’ That helps teach young children with small hands to master the violin. Parents see that and appreciated that.”

It is for all of these reasons that Kat Massey’s note remains a beacon of hope, and a testament to her devotion to her community. She understood what was important, and she did what she could to ensure that young people would have the music-oriented opportunities that they deserved. She also understood that by confidently wielding a violin (for example), that confidence would parlay to other facets of life.

We continue to teach, especially in her loving memory. Henri Muhammad

“We need love, hope, and peace for the African American community of Buffalo,” Muhammad reflected, “Music soothes the soul. We are all hurting right now, especially for the loss of our beloved Kat Massey. We continue to teach, especially in her loving memory.”

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month. For anyone that would like to support the organization, please call (716) 570-5064 or email muhammadmusic@aol.com.

Find the school on Facebook

Muhammad School of Music | P.O. Box 936 | Buffalo, New York 14205