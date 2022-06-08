A Glass Act: DL&W Terminal

We’ve been discussing the future of the DL&W Terminal (The Bush Train Shed) for decades. What seemingly should be considered “low hanging fruit” for downtown and waterfront development has turned into being an elusive quandary. Being situated right smack dab in the middle of a prime development opportunity – in the Cobblestone District, along the Buffalo River, and on the edge of Canalside – one would think that a project might have unfolded by now, in the general scheme of things. The sprawling building’s second floor has been considered prime for a market, a museum, a transportation hub, among other potential uses.

Now the future of the train shed is in Sam Savarino’s (President and CEO of Savarino Companies) hands. Savarino has been selected by the NFTA to develop 100,000 square feet of the double-deck train shed – a project that could reach the $30 million mark. Now, the idea is to create a multi-purpose venue that would also serve as a transportation hub.

It was Savarino who passed along a couple of historic images of the DL&W, along with some conceptual renderings that showcase the possibilities. What most people don’t realize about the structure is that there is a vast abundance of daylight thanks to numerous overhead industrial skylights. Not to mention the tremendous glass windows that envelope the building. This fact alone gets Savarino excited about the future outlook of the space. It’s very dynamic, not just in scale, but in appearance.

For anyone that has ever been the the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto, the DL&W offers a similar sort of public market vibe. A couple of assets that bode well for the Buffalo landmark is that it can service both rail and water (the Buffalo River), and there is a 30,000 square foot outdoor concourse element that is the perfect setting for concerts, patio seating, vendors… it’s akin to a European piazza, except its elevated, with views onto the water and downtown skyline. The DL&W Terminal will one day be an epicenter of activity along the waterfront, unlike anything else in the region.

“The building has historic pedigree,” said Savarino. “It’s a great public space. The NFTA is completing the second part of the station construction at the moment, so it’s an active construction site. The next step for us is to get designing the following phase of improvements, to facilitate the redeveloped station. It’s all coming around – it’s important to put back in the skylights, and the windows that have been bricked up. Approximately 50 percent of the surface spaces are translucent – not many people are aware of that.”

Savarino also said that structural improvements are underway, as part of New York State’s $30 million commitment to preparing the historic space for its future use as a public amenity. That work includes constructing a tower that is being built at the Illinois entrance, which will address ADA compliant access. There will also be pedestrian access from Ohio Street, and from Canalside along the water, where there will hopefully be a dock one day. Savarino mentioned that he has about 6,000 square feet to play with on the first floor, which will interact with a boating community (water rights are still being sought for the dock space). There are still a number of question marks that need to be addressed, such as how to get goods up and down, as well as garbage, and even service vehicles. Since work is currently underway restoring the complex, many of these issues can not be tackled until Savarino and his team can get inside to start their own phases of work. There is also the question of connecting the train shed to the Arena, for access, parking, and so on. As much as the DL&W is an active construction site, it’s also a project in motion for Savarino, who continues to identify the best practical uses for the space.

Photo from Historic American Engineering Record, National Park Service, Department of the Interior, 1917. Historian Joan P. Schmidt | Architect Kenneth M. Murchison

Throughout the building, inside and out, there will be plenty of opportunities for small local vendors, who will find the complex to be approachable. The point being that if the shed is to become a premier public space, it’s got to perform akin to a European piazza, where all are welcome, and the mix of goods and services are the big attractions.

When there are not ticketed events and performances on the sprawling outdoor concourse, it will be open and available for people to hang out, sit down, sip a coffee, take in the sun, etc.

According to Savarino, the station won’t be done until 2024. While he will be working on the planning and execution leading up to that time, he really won’t be able to start his end of the project until he gets a green light to enter the building. Once he gets the green light, he will be primed for action. He told me that he is hoping to have his part of the project completed by 2025.

Currently, Savarino is hoping that all concerned entities understand the historic importance of this train shed – a significant (and rare) early example of the use of reinforced concrete thanks to DL&W Railroad’s chief engineer, Lincoln Bush* (hence its name – The Bush Train Shed). The structure was designed to accommodate train and steamer passengers. This project has got Buffalo written all over it. It’s going to change the face of the waterfront, virtually overnight. It’s also going to be a world class attraction that will showcase this city in the light that it deserves.

“There’s a lot of history there,” said Savarino. “We lost the terminal building next to it, but we still have this significant landmark to work with.”

*Historic American Engineering Record, National Park Service, Department of the Interior, 1917. Historian Joan P. Schmidt | Architect Kenneth M. Murchison