On Saturday, June 11, the University United Festival Committee, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, and others, will be hosting the 2022 University United Festival. This festival is part concert series and part community event. It’s a two-day, family-friendly summer festival that will include food vendors, merchandise vendors, and informational vendors, as well as a free KIDS ZONE sponsored by KeyBank.

“The University United Festival is fast-becoming one of the must-see events of Buffalo’s summer, and we are beaming with pride that we can offer this free, family-friendly event to the residents of the east side. We also want to emphasize that our festival is more than just a concert series, this is a safe event for all where the community can come together and have a great time,” said University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt.

“The University United Festival is officially back stronger than ever! This event is more than just a festival or a concert series, it provides the residents of the City of Buffalo the opportunity to receive free resources such as financial literacy, mental health services, and free COVID vaccines. This year we are proud to have 2 days of a family filled weekend with music, food, a KIDS ZONE and much, much more. As the Chairwoman of the festival, it brings me nothing but pride to see the impact that his annual event has on the community,” said Taisha St. Jean, Chairwoman of the University United Festival.

“The University at Buffalo is pleased to welcome the University United Festival back to UB this summer and looks forward to hosting this great, family-friendly event on our South Campus. UB’s Office of Community Relations has had the pleasure of working closely with Councilmember Wyatt over the years, and we are glad to be a part of the fabric of the University District. The councilmember and his office have been working hard to plan a wonderful event for the neighborhood, and we hope everyone is as excited as we are to see the community back together for this special tradition,” said Dylan Steed, University at Buffalo Community Relations Specialist.

The 2022 University United Festival lineup is as follows:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 (emceed by local comedian Gary Wallace with University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt & Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin)

Cami Clune (from NBC’s ‘The Voice’)

Bobby V

MYA

The Whispers

JOE

Sunday, June 12, 2022 “Gospel Day” (emceed by Bishop Darius G. Pridgen & Pastor D’Mott)

Darcel Blue

Le’Andria Johnson

Fred Hammond

The community festival will be held at University at Buffalo South Campus – Rotary Field. This community festival is free of charge. The festival will open Saturday at 2:30pm with an opening ceremony honoring the University District Block Clubs followed by a musical lineup featuring local and national recording artists.

The University United Festival Committee also announced that due to the recent events across our country, and in our community, extra security precautions will be in effect throughout the duration of the event to ensure a safe event for all.

The festival will also have community resources from KeyBank, the Erie County Health Department, Evergreen Health Services, the New York National Air Guard and other community groups. There will also be a free KIDS ZONE which is sponsored by KeyBank that will have free snacks, activities, and attractions for kids of all ages.

WHO WILL BE THERE: University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, University United Festival Chairwoman Taisha St. Jean, E-District Buffalo Police Chief Carmen Menza, University at Buffalo Community Relations Specialist Dylan Steed, University District Community Development Association Executive Director Roseann Scibilia, and KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer and Community Relations Manager for Buffalo & Rochester Chiwuike Owunwanne