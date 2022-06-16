2022 Preservation Passport Series

One of the reasons that we all love Buffalo is for its architectural heritage. We’re so lucky to have a sensational historic building stock, not just in the city, but throughout the region.

As a way to get more people out learning about the region’s architectural legacy, Preservation Buffalo Niagara (PBN) has launched its second season of the Preservation Passport series, a self-guided tour program exploring Western New York’s National Register-listed historic districts.

The Preservation Passport is essentially a guide to exploring various districts listed in the National Register of Historic Places. In 2022, the following historic districts are being spotlighted.

West Village Historic District in Erie County

Alfred Historic District in Allegany County

Ellicottville Historic District in Cattaraugus County

French Portage Road Historic District in Chautauqua County

All of these historic destinations are within easy reach of Buffalonians, whether it’s popping over to the West Village, or making a day-trip out of it by visiting the Alfred Historic District, which consists of 55 acres and 133 buildings dating from 1818 to 1930!

Each travelogue guidebook will be released throughout the spring and summer starting this June with the release of the Alfred Historic District travelogue.

“This June, we’re encouraging fans of history, architecture, and our region’s beauty to get out and explore!” said Christiana Limniatis, PBN’s Director of Preservation Services. “Our new season of Preservation Passport makes it fun and easy for anyone to experience Western New York’s historic architectural legacy one historic district at a time. And with its gorgeous, diverse collection of buildings, the Alfred Historic District is a great place to get started!”

Preservation Passport Season 2 travelogue guidebooks are available as a package set ($65 for PBN members or $75 for the general public) or individually ($15 each for PBN members or $20 for the general public).

First-time tour-goers can get started by ordering the Preservation Passport Starter Kit ($75 for PBN members, $85 for the general public). The Starter Kit includes a PBN tote, a subscription to receive all four self-guided tour travelogues, a passport book, and passport stickers to record each tour taken. Each Preservation Passport book lists all current National Register districts in Western New York. All items are available at www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org.

For more information about Preservation Passport, please email PBN at info@pbnsaves.org, visit www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org, or call 716-852-3300.