    2022 Black Restaurant Week

    June 12 – 19

    June 12 – 19

    The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals’ Black Restaurant Week is currently underway, so if you’re thinking about going out and grabbing a bite to eat this week, consider supporting a black-owned restaurant. Or get something delivered right to your door, if you feel like staying home, but still want to support these deserving owners, chefs, staff, etc.

    Black Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to learn about a business that you might not be familiar with. Like Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna on Elmwood Avenue, or Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street, for example. There are plenty of restaurants, cafés, food trucks, and even private chefs to choose from. Some have been around for decades, while others are new to the WNY culinary landscape. What they all have in common is that they are local, independently owned, and not a part of a franchise. They all have at least one healthy food option on the menu.

    Right now, it’s more important than ever to support black businesses, in the wake of the recent tragedy that unfolded. It’s time to fight back against racism of all kinds, while creating a united front in Buffalo. We can all do this by supporting each other, not just during the course of one week, but whenever we’re looking for delicious food made by some of the best in the business.

    This is the 5th year that Black Restaurant Week has been dishing out great food. Not only has the initiative been successful, it’s also been growing, as you can see from the long list of businesses that are participating in 2022 (June 12 – 19).

    Participating Businesses (A-Z)

    @Eleven Wings & Cuisines

    Bee Sweet Cakery

    Big Mama’s Hustle and Soul

    Blazin’ Barbeque Smokehouse

    Brothers Restaurant and Bar

    Buffalo Plant Burgers

    Buffalo Soul

    Cake Crazy Bakery

    Caribbean Experience

    Carine’s Caribbean Cuisine

    Crenshaw’s Chicken & Waffles

    Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles

    Doctor Bird’s Rasta-Rant

    Down The Way Chop Steakhouse

    Four One Six

    Freddy J’s BBQ

    Genesis Rising

    Golden Cup Coffee

    Golden Hour Treats & Things

    Guud & Evul Vegan Eats

    Hyde Park Café

    Ike and BG’s Restaurant

    Je Ne Sais Quoi

    Jeoni’s Wingstop

    Jukebox Bar & Grill

    Kalypso Restaurant

    Kerns Ave Bowling Center

    Khari’s Café

    Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna

    Lucy’s East African Cuisine

    Luxor Steak & Lobster

    Manna @ Northland

    Margie’s Soul Food

    Meme’s Place

    Mike’s Steakhouse

    Ms. Goodies

    Nate’s Place

    Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

    Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant

    PAUSA art house

    Phat Catz

    Pine Hill Halal Market

    Poize Restaurant & Lounge

    Pudgy Potatoes

    Radah Baked Goods

    Sharelle’s Place

    Solo Eats

    Sunshine Vegan Eats

    Sweet Assassin

    Sweets Lounge

    The Flaming Fish

    The Groove Lounge

    The Heights Experience

    The Juice Lounge

    The Rose Bar & Grille

    Top Class Eatz

    Unapologetic Coffee

    WRA Buffalo Wing Spot

    Be sure to visit Black Restaurant Week online, for further details and information.

    #BRW716 and #BULYPNY

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

