2022 Black Restaurant Week

June 12 – 19
The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals’ Black Restaurant Week is currently underway, so if you’re thinking about going out and grabbing a bite to eat this week, consider supporting a black-owned restaurant. Or get something delivered right to your door, if you feel like staying home, but still want to support these deserving owners, chefs, staff, etc.
Black Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to learn about a business that you might not be familiar with. Like Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna on Elmwood Avenue, or Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street, for example. There are plenty of restaurants, cafés, food trucks, and even private chefs to choose from. Some have been around for decades, while others are new to the WNY culinary landscape. What they all have in common is that they are local, independently owned, and not a part of a franchise. They all have at least one healthy food option on the menu.
Right now, it’s more important than ever to support black businesses, in the wake of the recent tragedy that unfolded. It’s time to fight back against racism of all kinds, while creating a united front in Buffalo. We can all do this by supporting each other, not just during the course of one week, but whenever we’re looking for delicious food made by some of the best in the business.
This is the 5th year that Black Restaurant Week has been dishing out great food. Not only has the initiative been successful, it’s also been growing, as you can see from the long list of businesses that are participating in 2022 (June 12 – 19).
Participating Businesses (A-Z)
Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant
Be sure to visit Black Restaurant Week online, for further details and information.
