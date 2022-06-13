2022 Black Restaurant Week

June 12 – 19

The Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals’ Black Restaurant Week is currently underway, so if you’re thinking about going out and grabbing a bite to eat this week, consider supporting a black-owned restaurant. Or get something delivered right to your door, if you feel like staying home, but still want to support these deserving owners, chefs, staff, etc.

Black Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to learn about a business that you might not be familiar with. Like Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna on Elmwood Avenue, or Brothers Restaurant and Bar on Ellicott Street, for example. There are plenty of restaurants, cafés, food trucks, and even private chefs to choose from. Some have been around for decades, while others are new to the WNY culinary landscape. What they all have in common is that they are local, independently owned, and not a part of a franchise. They all have at least one healthy food option on the menu.

Right now, it’s more important than ever to support black businesses, in the wake of the recent tragedy that unfolded. It’s time to fight back against racism of all kinds, while creating a united front in Buffalo. We can all do this by supporting each other, not just during the course of one week, but whenever we’re looking for delicious food made by some of the best in the business.

This is the 5th year that Black Restaurant Week has been dishing out great food. Not only has the initiative been successful, it’s also been growing, as you can see from the long list of businesses that are participating in 2022 (June 12 – 19).

Participating Businesses (A-Z)

@Eleven Wings & Cuisines

Bee Sweet Cakery

Big Mama’s Hustle and Soul

Blazin’ Barbeque Smokehouse

Brothers Restaurant and Bar

Buffalo Plant Burgers

Buffalo Soul

Cake Crazy Bakery

Caribbean Experience

Carine’s Caribbean Cuisine

Crenshaw’s Chicken & Waffles

Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles

Doctor Bird’s Rasta-Rant

Down The Way Chop Steakhouse

Four One Six

Freddy J’s BBQ

Genesis Rising

Golden Cup Coffee

Golden Hour Treats & Things

Guud & Evul Vegan Eats

Hyde Park Café

Ike and BG’s Restaurant

Je Ne Sais Quoi

Jeoni’s Wingstop

Jukebox Bar & Grill

Kalypso Restaurant

Kerns Ave Bowling Center

Khari’s Café

Lloyal’s Famous Lasagna

Lucy’s East African Cuisine

Luxor Steak & Lobster

Manna @ Northland

Margie’s Soul Food

Meme’s Place

Mike’s Steakhouse

Ms. Goodies

Nate’s Place

Pandora’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

Park Vue Soul Food Bar & Restaurant

PAUSA art house

Phat Catz

Pine Hill Halal Market

Poize Restaurant & Lounge

Pudgy Potatoes

Radah Baked Goods

Sharelle’s Place

Solo Eats

Sunshine Vegan Eats

Sweet Assassin

Sweets Lounge

The Flaming Fish

The Groove Lounge

The Heights Experience

The Juice Lounge

The Rose Bar & Grille

Top Class Eatz

Unapologetic Coffee

WRA Buffalo Wing Spot

Be sure to visit Black Restaurant Week online, for further details and information.

#BRW716 and #BULYPNY