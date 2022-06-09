2022 All-night Summer Solstice Party

Last yer was the inaugural All-night Summer Solstice Party – an event that was so successful, the organizers have decided to do it all over again. Held on one of the shortest nights of the year, the “all night party” packs a lot in throughout the course of the evening.

Attendees to the Summer Solstice gathering will encounter a range of activities, including a sunset meditation and stretch, bike rides, fire, performances, a dance party and more at to-be-announced locations. People can choose to go the distance until the following morning, or they may tag along for an interval or two.

After gathering for mindfulness and movement at sunset, participants toast to the occasion and ride bikes to a secret location to have a fire and enjoy a fire-spinning performance.

There will be a solstice ritual, setting intentions and bringing good vibes for the night, the summer and beyond.

Then there’s another bike ride to an underground lounge, where DJ U-lock and guests will be spinning tunes until the wee hours of the morning.

If there is still energy and interest, the few people remaining will bike to a nearby location to enjoy a peaceful sunrise.

“I was truly blown away last year by how magical of an event we created,” says Henry Raess, a lead organizer. “People brought good vibes and open minds, and we had a legitimate, powerful ritual for the summer solstice. Spiritual but not religious. Intentions were set, friendships were forged, and I have no doubt the energy from that night carried through many lives throughout the summer.”

“Last year’s Solstice event was particularly special after the pandemic and isolation,” said Sam Baggs, aka DJ U-lock, who is looking forward to creating another cocktail to toast to said future, and letting loose behind the decks to add to the energy. “It was really empowering to bring people together with a shared goal to set intentions for our collective and individual futures.”

V, a transplant from New York City, said, “The Solstice party was the first Buffalo party I went to and one of my all-time favorite parties. I made so many friends there that I still have today. Such a great introduction to Buffalo. I’m excited to help this year because I want the behind-the-scenes experience of helping organize a very intentional party. I want to help cultivate the Solstice vibe.”

Organizers are still looking for volunteers if you’d like to help with this epic event. Reach out via Facebook or the website, listed below.

For anyone in need of a bike, consider using Reddy Bikeshare, which has locations near the areas where the solstice event is taking place. For anyone wanting to skip the bike ride and go to the dance party, the location will be announced on Facebook the night of the event.

More information is available on the website, pre-sale tickets are on sale now through Eventbrite for $15. Tickets will be available at the door for $20.

