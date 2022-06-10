10th Annual Summer Performing Arts Institute at Buffalo State presents 4 Musical Camps

2022 educational offerings: Musical Theater Camp, Jazz Camp, Vocal Camp, and Classical Camp

Families of local middle and high school students will be happy to hear that SUNY Buffalo State College is preparing to offer young people the choice of participating in four unique cultural camps in July. The music and theater offerings are immersive one-week courses during the college’s 10th annual Summer Performing Arts Institute.

For those who have been hoping to get the most out of summertime, musically that is, this is the perfect chance to participate in something that is not only constructive, it is also considered an ideal growth opportunity.

These four one-week camps are specifically designed for students entering seventh through 12th grades, “who want to hone their artistic talents over the summer,” according to Rick Fleming, professor of music who founded and directs the institute.

Along with the ever-popular classical and jazz instrumental camps that provide unique opportunities for students to play in large ensembles, chamber groups, and small combos, there is a new camp that is launching in 2022 – The Vocal Camp.

Rick Fleming

“Every summer, I’m amazed at the connections that students make with our faculty members and community musicians, as well as how much they learn and grow in just one week,” Fleming said. “This year, we wanted to add a separate camp for vocalists to give area students an opportunity to work my amazing colleague Dr. Vicky Furby (chair and associate professor of music who directs the choral groups).”

The Classical Camp runs July 25-29 and is open to students from public and private schools who are proficient on instruments including the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, violin, viola, cello, and bass.

runs July 25-29 and is open to students from public and private schools who are proficient on instruments including the flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, saxophone, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, violin, viola, cello, and bass. The Vocal Camp will be offered during the same week, allowing students to participate in traditional choral music ensembles and other vocal and foundational music experiences. In addition, students will study musical literacy, sight reading, and participate in movement courses including yoga and Dalcroze eurhythmics. All ability levels and voice types are welcome.

will be offered during the same week, allowing students to participate in traditional choral music ensembles and other vocal and foundational music experiences. In addition, students will study musical literacy, sight reading, and participate in movement courses including yoga and Dalcroze eurhythmics. All ability levels and voice types are welcome. The Jazz Camp will run August 1-5. Intended for students who are proficient on their instruments, the jazz camp will provide the opportunity to explore songwriting, piano, jazz improvisation, jazz theory, and a jazz/rock combo experience.

will run August 1-5. Intended for students who are proficient on their instruments, the jazz camp will provide the opportunity to explore songwriting, piano, jazz improvisation, jazz theory, and a jazz/rock combo experience. The Musical Theater Camp will also run August 1-5 and immerses students in all aspects of a theater production. Student will participate in voice, dance, and acting lessons.

Throughout the course of the camps, students will have opportunities to study with Buffalo State faculty members and local performing artists, while making solid connections in the local cultural community.

The camps begin Monday, July 25. All camps take place from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday in Rockwell Hall.

All four camps culminate with a public performance on the Friday evening at the end of each week in the Performing Arts Center and the Ciminelli Recital Hall at Rockwell Hall.

Each camp costs $200. Scholarships are available based upon financial need.

For more information, contact Rick Fleming at (716) 878-6504 or fleminrl@buffalostate.edu.

To register, please visit to the Summer Performing Arts Institute webpage.