10th anniversary of the first Reading Invasion

It’s hard to believe that the Buffalo Reading Invasion has been around for ten years. When it first launched a decade ago, I didn’t event think that the grassroots effort would be such a long-lasting undertaking. But thanks to founder Geoff Schutte’s determination, the pop-up public reading series is stronger than ever.

Looking back and seeing the various destinations that have hosted the Reading Invasion, it’s no wonder that so many people have come to love it. From Bidwell Parkway (the first one ever) to the Outer Harbor, this event has taken on a life of its own.

The Buffalo Reading Invasion started as a way of getting more people reading books, simply enough. At a time when smart phones and video games command most people’s attention throughout the day, there is still plenty of time to read books. At least, that’s what Schutte believes. And so do hundreds of others who have followed him around the city, in search of serene reading habitats on warm summer evenings.

Bring a book and bring a friend, and join together for an hour of reading, relaxing, and gathering in one of the city's most beautiful public spaces.

In a day and age when time is short, people are busy, and the world passes us by, it’s important to remember to take time to enjoy the finer things in life, like a good book.

On Tuesday, June 7, the Buffalo Reading Invasion is heading back to where it all started, ten years ago, when a few dozen book lovers gathered together to read, and share their love of literature. The empowering event will be held at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell from 7pm to 8pm. Feel free to bring a family member, friend, dog, parrot, and a book that you have been looking forward to reading.

More details online at www.buffaloreadinginvasion.com.

