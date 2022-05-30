WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – June 2022

Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.

Theatre

Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600

Now–June 5 – GRINDRMOM

Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727

Now-June 12 – Clue: On Stage

Bellissima Productions – 2048 Main St, Marie Maday Theatre, Canisius College, Buffalo, NY 14208

June 10, 12, 17, 18 – Falsettos

Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380

June 3-26 – The Onion Game

Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668

June 10-26 – The Lifespan of A Fact

Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776

June 10-26 – Blithe Spirit

Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540

June 4 – A Sondheim Cabaret

June 11 – West Coast Jazz with Dave Hill & Friends

June 17 – A Quiet Night of Quiet Stars

June 18 – Sunita: Back to Me

June 25 – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Blaise Mercedes

Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319

June 3-18 – Brigadoon

Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location

June 13 – Lucky 13th Annual Gala Dinner & Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue

June 14 – Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue

June 25 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’

June 26 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’

Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480

June 10-26 – Cabaret

Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

June 3 – 31st Annual Artie Awards

June 10-11 – Sunday in the Park with George

Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410

June 3 – Broadway Meats Buffalo

June 4 – Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour

June 10-11 – Shen Yun

UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259

June 4-5 – David De Marie Dance: Get Ready

June 12 – American Academy of Ballet Spring Performance

Arts

Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700

Now – June 5 – In These Truths

Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445

June 3-July 9 – Xiao Yang

June 3-July 9 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss

June 3-July 9 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss

June 3-July 9 – Seth Brauchler

Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450

June 24-August 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things

Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011

Now–June 26 – Edreys Wajed: The Bridge

Now–July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)

Now–Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards

Now-Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition

Now–January 1, 2023 – Totemic

June 10-November 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness

June 5-June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything

C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098

Now – June 11 – Susan Copley and Bunny Leighton: Force(s) of Nature

K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941

Now–June 3 – Moving East

Now–June 3 – Matri Lines

Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172

Now–June 15 – Tech Art for Girls

Now–June 25 – DATA: 3D Animation

Now-Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX

WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430

Now – June 18 – Things I Might Need: An Exhibition by Shana Agid

Now – June 18 – Monsterity 物之怪: An Exhibition by SuDi Wang

June 8 – Virtual Talk with Shana Agid

June 11 – Suminagashi – Japanese Floating Ink Printing

June 15 – Foodie Screen Print Tea Towel Set

June 25 – Papercut Artist Trading Cards

June 29 – Letterpress Greeting Card Workshop

Culture

Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644

Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports

Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County

Now – Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings

June 1 – 1901 Buffalo, Birthplace of a New Presidency

June 2 – George Scott’s Big Band Bash

June 4 – Pan-Am Walking Tour

June 9 – Paint the Town

June 17 – Party on the Portico

Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200

Now – Senserie

Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs

June 4 – Solar Saturdays

June 8 – Behind-The-Scenes: Geology Rocks!

June 9 – Art of Science

June 10 – Science After Hours: Guess Whoo at Tifft

June 11 – Solar Saturdays

June 15 – SciNight Workshop: Bugging Out

June 18 – Solar Saturdays

June 25 – Solar Saturdays

Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292

June 18 – Dragon Boat Festival

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005

June 3 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten

June 4 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten

Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822

June 3 – History on Tap

June 4 & 11 – Woodland Fairy & Elf Academy: Spring Sprites

June 11-12 – Celtic Faire

June 18 – Honoring Juneteenth

June 19 – Father’s Day

June 21 – Nature Center Homeschool Family Field Trip Day

Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000

June 2 – Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss | Together at Last!

June 15 – The David Bromberg Quintet

June 16 – Rhythm and Brews

June 17 – Herbie Hancock

Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665

June 1 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

June 2 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service

June 3 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

June 4 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

June 6 – Fitness in the Parks

June 7 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

June 8 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

June 9 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service

June 10 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

June 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

June 13 – Fitness in the Parks

June 14 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday

June 15 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

June 16 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service

June 17 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

June 18 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

June 20 – Fitness in the Parks

June 21 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service

June 22 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

June 23 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service, Lauren Belfer Book Launch

June 24 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service

June 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba

June 27 – Fitness in the Parks

June 28 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service

June 29 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan

June 30 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service

Vocalis Chamber Choir – 401 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220 | See Event for location

June 5 – 20th Anniversary Finale! – Contemporary Voices

June 12 – A Benefit Concert For Blessed Sacrament Church

If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

