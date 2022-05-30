WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – June 2022

Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.
Theatre
Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
Now–June 5 – GRINDRMOM
Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
Now-June 12 – Clue: On Stage
Bellissima Productions – 2048 Main St, Marie Maday Theatre, Canisius College, Buffalo, NY 14208
June 10, 12, 17, 18 – Falsettos
Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380
June 3-26 – The Onion Game
Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
June 10-26 – The Lifespan of A Fact
Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
June 10-26 – Blithe Spirit
Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
June 4 – A Sondheim Cabaret
June 11 – West Coast Jazz with Dave Hill & Friends
June 17 – A Quiet Night of Quiet Stars
June 18 – Sunita: Back to Me
June 25 – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Blaise Mercedes
Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
June 3-18 – Brigadoon
Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location
June 13 – Lucky 13th Annual Gala Dinner & Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue
June 14 – Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue
June 25 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’
June 26 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’
Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
June 10-26 – Cabaret
Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
June 3 – 31st Annual Artie Awards
June 10-11 – Sunday in the Park with George
Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
June 3 – Broadway Meats Buffalo
June 4 – Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour
June 10-11 – Shen Yun
UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
June 4-5 – David De Marie Dance: Get Ready
June 12 – American Academy of Ballet Spring Performance
Arts
Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
Now – June 5 – In These Truths
Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
June 3-July 9 – Xiao Yang
June 3-July 9 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
June 3-July 9 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
June 3-July 9 – Seth Brauchler
Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
June 24-August 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things
Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
Now–June 26 – Edreys Wajed: The Bridge
Now–July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)
Now–Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
Now-Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
Now–January 1, 2023 – Totemic
June 10-November 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
June 5-June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything
C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
Now – June 11 – Susan Copley and Bunny Leighton: Force(s) of Nature
K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
Now–June 3 – Moving East
Now–June 3 – Matri Lines
Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
Now–June 15 – Tech Art for Girls
Now–June 25 – DATA: 3D Animation
Now-Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX
WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430
Now – June 18 – Things I Might Need: An Exhibition by Shana Agid
Now – June 18 – Monsterity 物之怪: An Exhibition by SuDi Wang
June 8 – Virtual Talk with Shana Agid
June 11 – Suminagashi – Japanese Floating Ink Printing
June 15 – Foodie Screen Print Tea Towel Set
June 25 – Papercut Artist Trading Cards
June 29 – Letterpress Greeting Card Workshop
Culture
Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
Now – Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
June 1 – 1901 Buffalo, Birthplace of a New Presidency
June 2 – George Scott’s Big Band Bash
June 4 – Pan-Am Walking Tour
June 9 – Paint the Town
June 17 – Party on the Portico
Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
Now – Senserie
Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
June 4 – Solar Saturdays
June 8 – Behind-The-Scenes: Geology Rocks!
June 9 – Art of Science
June 10 – Science After Hours: Guess Whoo at Tifft
June 11 – Solar Saturdays
June 15 – SciNight Workshop: Bugging Out
June 18 – Solar Saturdays
June 25 – Solar Saturdays
Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
June 18 – Dragon Boat Festival
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005
June 3 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten
June 4 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten
Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
June 3 – History on Tap
June 4 & 11 – Woodland Fairy & Elf Academy: Spring Sprites
June 11-12 – Celtic Faire
June 18 – Honoring Juneteenth
June 19 – Father’s Day
June 21 – Nature Center Homeschool Family Field Trip Day
Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000
June 2 – Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss | Together at Last!
June 15 – The David Bromberg Quintet
June 16 – Rhythm and Brews
June 17 – Herbie Hancock
Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
June 1 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
June 2 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service
June 3 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
June 4 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
June 6 – Fitness in the Parks
June 7 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
June 8 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
June 9 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service
June 10 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
June 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
June 13 – Fitness in the Parks
June 14 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
June 15 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
June 16 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service
June 17 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
June 18 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
June 20 – Fitness in the Parks
June 21 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service
June 22 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
June 23 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service, Lauren Belfer Book Launch
June 24 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
June 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
June 27 – Fitness in the Parks
June 28 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service
June 29 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
June 30 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service
Vocalis Chamber Choir – 401 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220 | See Event for location
June 5 – 20th Anniversary Finale! – Contemporary Voices
June 12 – A Benefit Concert For Blessed Sacrament Church
