    Exterior of Theatre of Youth
    Arts/Culture

    WNY Theatre, Art + Culture Roundup – June 2022

    Charles SkowronskiBy No Comments7 Mins Read

    Theatre, Arts and Culture Round-up is published at the beginning of each month and features performance, openings, premiers, and other cultural events. We invite local theatres, museums, and arts organizations to notify us of events that they have coming up by emailing events@buffalorising.com.

    Theatre

    Theatre District sign and plaza of the stars

    Alleyway Theatre – 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600
    Now–June 5 – GRINDRMOM

    Aurora Players – 480 Prospect Ave, East Aurora, NY 14052 | 716-687-6727
    Now-June 12 – Clue: On Stage

    Bellissima Productions – 2048 Main St, Marie Maday Theatre, Canisius College, Buffalo, NY 14208
    June 10, 12, 17, 18 – Falsettos

    Irish Classical Theatre – 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-853-1380
    June 3-26 – The Onion Game

    Kavinoky Theatre – 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-829-7668
    June 10-26 – The Lifespan of A Fact

    Lancaster Opera House – 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086 | 716-683-1776
    June 10-26 – Blithe Spirit

    Musical Fare Theatre – Damen College, 4380 Main St #123, Amherst, NY 14226 | 716-839-8540
    June 4 – A Sondheim Cabaret
    June 11 – West Coast Jazz with Dave Hill & Friends
    June 17 – A Quiet Night of Quiet Stars
    June 18 – Sunita: Back to Me
    June 25 – A Tribute to Amy Winehouse with Blaise Mercedes

    Niagara Regional Theatre Guild / Ellicott Creek Playhouse – 550 Ellicott Creek Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 | 716-260-2319
    June 3-18 – Brigadoon

    Nickel City Opera Co – 1939 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14212 | 716-861-3071 | See listings for Performance Location
    June 13 – Lucky 13th Annual Gala Dinner & Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue
    June 14 – Son of a Rabbi: An Al Jolson Revue
    June 25 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’
    June 26 – Giuseppe Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’

    Second Generation Theatre Company – See listings for performance location | 716-508-7480
    June 10-26 – Cabaret

    Shea’s 710 Theatre – 710 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
    June 3 – 31st Annual Artie Awards
    June 10-11 – Sunday in the Park with George

    Shea’s Buffalo – 650 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-847-1410
    June 3 – Broadway Meats Buffalo
    June 4 – Chris Rock: Ego Death World Tour
    June 10-11 – Shen Yun

    UB Center for the Arts – UB North Campus, 103 Center For The Arts, Buffalo, NY 14260 | 716-645-6259
    June 4-5 – David De Marie Dance: Get Ready
    June 12 – American Academy of Ballet Spring Performance

    Arts

    Facade of the Market Arcade building at 710 Main Street

    Albright-Knox Northland – 612 Northland Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-882-8700
    Now – June 5 – In These Truths

    Buffalo Art Movement – 255 Great Arrow Ave., STE 200, Buffalo, NY 14207 | 716-939-2445
    June 3-July 9 – Xiao Yang
    June 3-July 9 – Shouts of Gratitude by Noma Bliss
    June 3-July 9 – Humanimals by Jim Bliss
    June 3-July 9 – Seth Brauchler

    Buffalo Arts Studio – Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St., Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214 | 716-833-4450
    June 24-August 8 – Jim Morris, On the Nature of Things

    Burchfield Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, New York 14222 | 716-878-6011
    Now–June 26 – Edreys Wajed: The Bridge
    Now–July 31 – Remembering Sylvia L. Rosen (1919 – 2022)
    Now–Oct 2 – Gratitude: The Sylvia L. Rosen Endowment Purchase Awards
    Now-Oct 2 – Different Perspectives: A Museum Studies Exhibition
    Now–January 1, 2023 – Totemic
    June 10-November 27 – Bonnie Gordon: Mapping Image and Word, Stumbling into Streams of Consciousness
    June 5-June 8, 2025 – Camp Everything

    C. Stuart and Jane H. Hunt Art Gallery – Brisbane Bldg, 403 Main St Suite 105, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-225-2098
    Now – June 11 – Susan Copley and Bunny Leighton: Force(s) of Nature

    K Art – 808 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-216-2941
    Now–June 3 – Moving East
    Now–June 3 – Matri Lines

    Squeaky Wheel – 617 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-884-7172
    Now–June 15 – Tech Art for Girls
    Now–June 25 – DATA: 3D Animation
    Now-Aug 29 – Jenson Leonard: GLAND PRIX

    WNY Book Arts Center – 468 Washington St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-348-1430
    Now – June 18 – Things I Might Need: An Exhibition by Shana Agid
    Now – June 18 – Monsterity 物之怪: An Exhibition by SuDi Wang
    June 8 – Virtual Talk with Shana Agid
    June 11 – Suminagashi – Japanese Floating Ink Printing
    June 15 – Foodie Screen Print Tea Towel Set
    June 25 – Papercut Artist Trading Cards
    June 29 – Letterpress Greeting Card Workshop

    Culture

    Buffalo History Museum – 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 | 716-873-9644
    Now – November 2022 – Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports
    Now – Continuum: A History of Erie County
    Now – Colorized Pan-American Exposition Renderings
    June 1 – 1901 Buffalo, Birthplace of a New Presidency
    June 2 – George Scott’s Big Band Bash
    June 4 – Pan-Am Walking Tour
    June 9 – Paint the Town
    June 17 – Party on the Portico

    Buffalo Museum of Science – 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211 | 716-896-5200
    Now – Senserie
    Now – Antarctic Dinosaurs
    June 4 – Solar Saturdays
    June 8 – Behind-The-Scenes: Geology Rocks!
    June 9 – Art of Science
    June 10 – Science After Hours: Guess Whoo at Tifft
    June 11 – Solar Saturdays
    June 15 – SciNight Workshop: Bugging Out
    June 18 – Solar Saturdays
    June 25 – Solar Saturdays

    Buffalo Riverworks – 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, NY 14203 | 716-342-2292
    June 18 – Dragon Boat Festival

    Buffalo State Performing Arts Center – 1300 Elmwood Ave in Rockwell Hall, Buffalo NY 14222 | 716-878-3005
    June 3 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten
    June 4 – Releve Dance Company presents: Unwritten

    Genesee Country Museum – 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, NY 14511 | 585-538-6822
    June 3 – History on Tap
    June 4 & 11 – Woodland Fairy & Elf Academy: Spring Sprites
    June 11-12 – Celtic Faire
    June 18 – Honoring Juneteenth
    June 19 – Father’s Day
    June 21 – Nature Center Homeschool Family Field Trip Day

    Kleinhans Music Hall – 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY 14201| 716-885-5000
    June 2 – Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss | Together at Last!
    June 15 – The David Bromberg Quintet
    June 16 – Rhythm and Brews
    June 17 – Herbie Hancock

    Larkin Square – 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 | 716-362-2665
    June 1 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    June 2 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service
    June 3 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    June 4 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    June 6 – Fitness in the Parks
    June 7 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    June 8 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    June 9 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service
    June 10 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    June 11 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    June 13 – Fitness in the Parks
    June 14 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service, Food Truck Tuesday
    June 15 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    June 16 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service
    June 17 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    June 18 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    June 20 – Fitness in the Parks
    June 21 – Tiny Thai Lunchtime Food Service
    June 22 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    June 23 – Cheesy Chick lunchtime food service, Lauren Belfer Book Launch
    June 24 – Clifford’s Red Hots Lunch Service
    June 25 – Fitness in the Parks: Zumba
    June 27 – Fitness in the Parks
    June 28 – Sun Roll Truck Lunchtime Food Service
    June 29 – Jerk Hut with Chef Darian Bryan
    June 30 – Buffalo Bros Burgers Lunchtime food service

    Vocalis Chamber Choir – 401 McKinley Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220 | See Event for location
    June 5 – 20th Anniversary Finale! – Contemporary Voices
    June 12 – A Benefit Concert For Blessed Sacrament Church

    If you are interested in having your event or venue listed in our monthly roundup, contact us at events@buffalorising.com for more details.

