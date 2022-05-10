Traffic Advisory: Bike to School Day

Coinciding with the bike month fun announced for this week, Bike to School Day is back for a second week and will be conducted in the city of Buffalo this Wednesday morning May 11.

As a friendly reminder to those in the traffic advisory route, very young children and their parents will be out in force, learning all about the joy of riding their bikes to school. Let’s celebrate this push for sustainability, connectivity, and community-building through cycling at all ages. Drivers should slow down, put their phones down, be courteous and let’s all get where we’re going safely and happily. We can do it, City of Good Neighbors!

Whereas all children are encouraged to ride across the region, GObike will be working specifically with the children of two schools in the city. Here are the slow zones to be especially aware of:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Surrounding PS 32 – BENNETT PARK MONTESSORI SCHOOL 8A – 9A

Clinton @ Essex

Clinton @ Pine

Clinton Between Downtown And Pine

Ellicott Street Between Genesee and Clinton

Roosevelt Square

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Surrounding PS 64 – OLMSTED SCHOOL 7A – 8A

Amherst @ Lincoln

All of Lincoln Parkway

Jewett and Parkside

Nottingham and 198 Off Ramp

Elmwood and Bidwell

Bidwell and Lincoln

Lincoln and 198 On Ramp

To see all the events going on this month visit bit.ly/bikemonthbflo and use #BikeMonthBFLO on all IG and TW posts to be entered to win transit passes, Shop 716 Gift Cards and gift certificates and local bars and restaurants.

And don’t forget…

Saturday, May 14, 2022 | 11am – 3pm | Click image for details

Lead image: Photo by Danny Nee