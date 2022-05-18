Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

    If there was ever a time for a Community Peace Market, this would be it. As the community attempts to recover from the horrific tragedy that rocked the East Side, there are scores of people who are coming together in solidarity. These people are not sitting back and letting one evil person tear our city apart. Instead, they are creating a multitude of social events that intend to let the healing process get underway.

    Later today, Wednesday, May 18, BFLO Worm Works and Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) will be hosting The Community Peace Market – an event that is built upon the notion that kindness and peace will prevail in the City of Good Neighbors.

    “We stand unified in the face of hate in Buffalo. We are #buffalostrong. Peace Market is a large combined group of business men and women, regional healthcare organization, food pantries, and urban farms and gardens that will provide the community with FREE food, products and services.The market will take place every Wednesday from May 15th through June 8th (10am – 6pm) at the parking lot of Faithful Stones Church (corner of Utica and Jefferson Avenues).” – The Community Peace Market

    Peace Market team and donors include:

    • Faithful Stones Church
    • Massachusetts Avenue Project
    • BFLO Worm Works
    • Balanced Body Foods
    • Groundwork Market
    • FEED BUFFALO Pantry

    For more information please see this Facebook page, contact @massaveproject, or Ryan R. from BFLO Worm Works (716) 249-1222… and do not forget to BE KIND TO YOURSELF and the Earth.

