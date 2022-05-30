Springville Art Crawl and Official Grand Opening of the Skatepark

On Saturday June 4th, from 5:30pm- 8:00pm experience the transformation of Springville’s historic downtown shopping area into a journey through art and culture. The Annual Downtown Springville Art Crawl turns shops and stores into art galleries showcasing a variety of art including photographs, watercolor and acrylic paintings, and collages from 65 artists this year.

To begin the adventure, your first stop should be at the corner of Main and Mechanic Streets to pick up a ballot and a map of the participating locations. There is fun for the whole family with music from musicians playing in various areas, interactive art activities, craft items from the many vendors, and activities for kids of all ages including a parade beginning at 4pm.

After the Art Crawl, from 8pm-11pm, the “Bootleg Soiree” after-party will take place on three floors of a vacant turn-of-the-century undertaker and cabinetmaker’s shop on Main Street. The proceeds from the party will help pay the expenses of the Craw and the parade!

The Crawl will happen rain or shine. This event is free. Parking will be available in the lot behind Witter Davis, at the high school and a few other places that will be clearly marked. Keep in mind that most of the work on display is also for sale. For more information, go to: Springvilleartcrawl.com