ShearShare’s Beauty & Barbering Community Night

One of Buffalo’s newest buzzing tech companies is changing the game when it comes to the community of beauty and barbering entrepreneurs with their app, ShearShare. It is the first mobile marketplace to monetize underutilized assets in the beauty and barbering industry, starting with space to work. This award-winning first-of-its-kind B2B app lets licensed beauty and barbering professionals rent flexible, affordable space to work with no-term leases or commission fees. If this sounds like something you or someone you know could benefit from, this one of a kind team is hosting a local “Beauty & Barbering Community Night” on Monday, May 23rd at 3:30PM, at Seneca One Tower (1 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14203).

Spearheaded by ShearShare Co-Founders Courtney and Dr. Tye Caldwell, the spirited event will feature industry tips and insights, monetization strategies, networking, giveaways, a happy hour, and so much more!

Celebrity Barber and ShearShare co-founder, Dr. Tye Caldwell, we be presenting his post pandemic takeaways for the beauty & barbering industry.

“ShearShare gives beauty and barbering professionals more control, and makes their lives easier by allowing them to work whenever they want to, and wherever they want,” said ShearShare Co-Founders Courtney and Dr. Tye Caldwell. “We provide business owners with the flexibility to list their stations and suites, at a time and price that’s convenient for them – while also covering the business owner at no additional cost through the daily liability insurance we offer. We can’t wait to gather with the Buffalo community to learn more about each and every beauty and barbering professional, share industry knowledge, and network with others who are so essential to the overall ecosystem.”

The Shearshare ‘Beauty and Barbering Community Night’ will feature:

Post-pandemic industry takeaways by ShearShare CEO, Co-Founder and Celebrity Barber, Dr. Tye Caldwell

Tips and hacks for beauty and barbering professionals, such as: increasing income through the ShearShare platform

Networking with fellow industry professionals and business owners, plus more!

Doors to the event will open at 3:00PM, with the event officially kicking off at 3:30PM. Happy hour begins thereafter at 5:00PM. To RSVP visit ShearShare.com/events. For more on ShearShare and its award-winning platform, visit ShearShare.com.

The first two drinks are on ShearShare, and hors d’oeuvres and light fare will be available. Show that you’re a ShearShare member to be entered into a raffle valued at $2500. DJ Larry Loud will also be on hand to provide the tunes.