Preservation Board to Review Canisius High Addition

Canisius High School is moving forward with plans for a striking addition to its campus. The new Madden Center for Global Learning will be located at the center of Canisius’ campus located at 1180 Delaware Avenue. The project was advanced with a significant $2.5 million donation, gifted by Michael Madden (founder of the BlackEagle Partners private equity investment firm – class of ’67), the largest in the school’s “Rich Tradition. Bold Vision.” capital campaign.

Once open, the Madden Center for Global Learning (adjacent to the Rand mansion) will connect students with resources throughout the world. Through educational and cultural exchanges, students and teachers will be able to tap into far-reaching Jesuit institutions, Canisius alumni, among other worldly opportunities.

From the application to the Preservation Board:

This project, known as the Global Learning Center, is a 1,500 square foot academic space visibly expressing the Jesuit tradition of connecting cultures and peoples throughout the world. Students will engage in cross cultural activities and conversation through both in-person and virtual experiences.

While not technically in a preservation district, out of respect for the original Rand Mansion and location in close proximity to the Linwood District we are submitting this project to the Preservation Board and welcome your review and comment.

Architectural Resources designed the project. Construction is anticipated to start this summer and be completed before the end of the year.