Catholic Charities is selling the former Nativity School located at 228 Albany Street on the West Side. McGuire Development is marketing the property as a “Prime redevelopment opportunity (residential)” and a “growing opportunity.”

The circa-1920 building contains 26,000 sq.ft. of space on a 0.43-acre parcel. It is listed with a $1.2 million asking price.

Get Connected: Brian Askey at McGuire Development, 716.908.8644