Only five more chances to see SPUNK at Ujima, a masterful retelling of Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston stories.

THE BASICS: SPUNK, a musical, by George C. Wolfe, adapted for the stage from Zora Neale Hurston stories, directed by Sarah Norat-Phillips, runs through May 29, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 4 pm, presented by Ujima Theatre, 429 Plymouth Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 14213 716-281-0092 boxoffice@ujimacoinc.org.

NOTE: On Thursday 5/26, at 7:30 opm, Ujima invites everyone to join them for a special performance and talkback with Professor Nicole M. Morris-Johnson, Scholar of Zora Neale Hurston and Black performance, Director Sarah Norat-Phillips, and the cast of Spunk!

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Using the blues, choral narrative, dialog, some narration, and dance, this musical tells three stories, mini-melodramas, of the early 20th century African American experience. It’s based on three short stories by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston (you may have read her novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God”) adapted by George C. Wolfe. As “Guitar Man” and “Blues Speak Woman” provide musical continuity we see the fierce determination of a resilient washerwoman dealing with her abusive husband; we meet two zoot suit pimps (not what you think that means) strutting in 1940s Harlem, and we close with the bittersweet innocence of a young married couple proving that love conquers all. Runtime: 2 hours with one intermission

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: Everything you may have heard about SPUNK is true, especially raves about “Blues Speak Woman” as played by Ujima founder Lorna C. Hill’s talented daughter, Curtis Lovell. Some might know her from her independent singing career (and you can catch her on 8/3 with Zuri Appleby at KeyBank Live at Larkin).

Others may remember her as Alberta Hunter in COOKIN’ AT THE COOKERY.

Or just head over to Ujima where she’s live and on stage with a voice that’s bigger and sassier than ever.

What sets this musical apart, however, is the seamless blending of singing and spoken narration (sometimes by the chorus in unison) so it’s not either Blues Speak Woman or the actors in any particular story. The others in the cast not directly involved in the story of the moment become the sort of “Greek Chorus” commenting on the action we see. It’s a very classy effect.

In the first story, Delia (Tanika Holmes) is the hardworking soul of responsibility who takes in washing to house and feed her ne’er-do-well abusive husband Sykes (Brandon Williamson). Commenting on the action (from a safe distance) are Joe Clarke (Raynardo Shedrick), Elijah (Gerald Ramsey), and Jim (Brian Brown). All are admirable, and kudos to Williamson for playing his dastardly role so deliciously.

In the second story, we meet two “pimps” in Harlem, each dressed in a snazzy “zoot suit with a reet pleat” (there’s a glossary of Harlem Slang in the playbill). However, we are told on stage that “pimp” here is not the more modern meaning of a person who manages prostitutes. Here pimps are male prostitutes attempting to appeal to women with at least enough means to buy them a meal. Gerald Ramsey and Brian Brown play Sweet Back and Jelly trying to impress “The Girl” (Tanika Holmes).

The final story is about newlyweds Missie May (Holmes) and her hardworking, loving husband Joe Banks (Shedrick) whose lives are disrupted by the new man-about-town, the flashy Otis D. Simmons (Williamson). Love conquers all in the end.

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!