Buffalo was once home to plenty of classic lounges. You know, the cozy ones with padded bar rails, chock full of colorful character. While there may be one or two that remain, most have drifted away, shuttered, demolished, revamped, or burned to the ground.

As a sign of respect for the lounges of yesteryear, Jason and Julie Wood are in the process of opening Nowhere Lounge at 3115 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore. I met up with Jason, who told me that this labor of love will be the culmination of all of his bartending accomplishments over the years. From starting as a bar-back runner and then manager at Vera, to helping to run the show at Misuta Chow’s, Jason has worked at some of the hottest establishments in Buffalo, alongside some of the best drink slingers in the business.

Now, Jason and Julie have gutted the interior of the bar down to the studs, and are in the process of rebuilding what was once Bob’s Branch Office (a bar), and Flo’s Turf Club before that. They’re calling the new establishment Nowhere Lounge, “… because sometimes you just don’t know where to go,” said Jason. “So you might as well go Nowhere.”

Retro Scandinavian

Opening in June, Nowhere Lounge is being rebuilt into a 1970’s-dressed lounge, complete with padded faux lizard bar front with matching rails (upholstered by Julie), velvet paintings, colorful wall panels and flooring, and plenty of wood accents. This retro deco bar will offer up a lounge seating area with an electric (and eclectic) fireplace, bistro-style 2-top tables, and a heck of a bar. It helps that Jason took a hiatus from the world of bartending during the pandemic, to hone his skills as a woodworker at NC Woodwork (also in Kenmore). That’s where he learned a lot of the tricks of the trade, which he is now utilizing to build out the lounge.

“There was a fire at one point,” Jason told me [pointing]. “The ceilings and the walls were charred up. We took down the drop ceiling and replaced it with tin from reuse action. We dry ice-blasted the tin, which is less messy than using sand. Same with the crown molding. Then we spray-painted it black. We gained 2 feet by taking down the drop ceiling, and removing the soffit. There is no kitchen – we’re going to have a crockpot, serving up food like Julie’s incredible cupcake meatloaf, and sliders. The food will be great, but this is not going to be a ‘food spot.'”

As for choosing the corner location, Jason said that he and Julie drove by the corner a million times. They had never been inside the bar, but knew that it was going to be their future location for the lounge.

Jason’s custom-built wood screen divider

“We’ve lived in Kenmore for a decade,” Jason told me. “The neighborhood needs a place like this. This area has a lot going on – Black Iron Bystro is opening, and Fattey Beer Co. is opening across the street. There’s Mojo Market, and La Divina, Jay’s Artisan Pizza… we’re really excited to be a part of all of this. We’re going to make it fun, but not loud – I imagine that there will be around 30-35 people inside, with a lower conversation level. There will be low inventory, low overhead, and I will be working behind the bar, with some occasional guest bartenders. We’re keeping it simple. We’re focusing on retooled 70s cocktails, some favorite classics, and some originals. We will have, for example, a tequila sunrise with more modern ingredients. We want to stay true to the drinks, but make them better. There will be a number of old fashioned variations. A customer might even roll the dice (quite literally) – three to be exact – which will determine the spirit, the sweetener, and the bitters. We’re going to have some fun with this.”

Down the road, Jason wants to incorporate some classes into the mix, where people will be able to learn the ins and outs of making great classic cocktails. This was something that he did when he managed Vera. He also wants to highlight the distilling process of the spirits, as well as the distilleries. In another life, he was a brand ambassador for Fortaleza Tequila and led a series of tours of distilleries in Mexico. It is this sort of seasoned knowledge and vast understanding of the industry that he will be bringing to the table.

But more than anything, Jason and Julie are bringing back the classic lounge appeal, which has mostly gone missing from neighborhoods throughout the region. Nowhere Lounge will be chill, relaxing, and absorbing – a place with subdued conversations, over a Negroni spritz or a sparkling wine (on tap).

The way that I look at it, there’s only one problem with Nowhere Lounge. It’s not in my immediate neighborhood. Darn. This is a place that I could definitely find myself over-frequenting, especially if I could walk to it.

Nowhere Lounge | 3115 Delaware Avenue (corner of Delwood) | Kenmore, NY