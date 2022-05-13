New! Free Family Fun Day @ Larkin Square

This Saturday, May 14, families are invited to attend a free Family Fun Day at Larkin Square in Larkinville. The weather will be glorious, and conducive to a variety of programming by the Valley Community Association. Children will enjoy activities that include photography (CEPA Gallery), theater (Shea’s Performing Arts Center), ZUMBA (LA Movement), science (Buffalo Science Museum) and juggling and other circus fun (Benjamin Berry’s Circus). The programming is geared towards ages K-8, but all ages are welcome to participate.

Creativity abounds

Guests to Family Fun Day will also get a chance to experience Buffalo Children’s Business Fair – a youth artisan market with items made and sold by local students (coordinated by The Foundry). Participants are welcome to stay the duration, or drop in at any time during the course of the day.

“Family friendly programming has always been a priority at Larkin Square,” said Kayla Zemsky, Vice President of Larkin Development Group. “This new event is the perfect way to kick off the 10th anniversary season of programming in the Square.”

The Zemsky family enjoying some fun in the sun

Aside from thoughtful programming, there will be plenty of eats and treats, including Cheesy Chick Food Truck in Larkin Square, Swan Street Diner, Toasted, and Paula’s Donuts for breakfast and lunch.

If you’ve been missing Larkin Square over the last couple of years, due to the pandemic, it’s time to get back in the swing of things. And what better way to celebrate ever-evolving Larkinville, than by taking the kids to this fantastic outing.

Larkin Square is celebrating its 10th season of summer programming on Saturday, May 14th, 2022 with the kickoff event of Free Family Fun Day from 10 am – 2 pm.

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca Street, Buffalo

Find plenty of free parking along Exchange Street and in the lot across the street from Larkin Square as well as east of the Square at Seneca and Hydraulic Street. Larkin Square events are free, including parking, thanks to presenting sponsor KeyBank and sponsor Independent Health.

The following Saturday, on May 21st, will be the Queen City Traveling Market from 10 am – 2 pm. The market features dozens of local food and artisan vendors. Food Truck Tuesday returns on Tuesday, June 7th (5 pm – 8 pm) and KeyBank Live at Larkin concerts return on Wednesday, June 8th (5 pm – 8 pm). Families of all ages welcome at these events as well.

For a full line up of Larkin Square events, visit www.larkinsquare.com.