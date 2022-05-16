Market Watch: Pendleton Station Market

Markets abound in WNY. Keeping up with all of them has become somewhat of a challenge. One of the newest to hit the scene is the Pendleton Station Market, which has a tremendous backdrop, as you can see.

The 2022 market is thanks to the hard work of Marissa Wroblewski, who is acting chairperson. If it wasn’t for Marissa’s dedication to the market, chances are that it wouldn’t be around today. And that would be unfortunate, considering that this relatively new market – founded in 2021 – has already become so cherished within the community.

“I have been in love with farmer’s markets since my early 20’s,” Marissa. “Something about supporting local businesses and getting fresh produce you know was cultivated with such care truly inspired me. My neighbors informed the town was going to decommission the Pendleton farmer’s market account and told me, ‘I had to save it!’ I took on cold calling hundreds of vendors, and we opened in late May of last year. It’s been an awesome whirlwind and I couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season.”

The 2022 market features produce from local farms, meat (chicken, beef, pork, eggs, etc.), home decor, flowers, florals and succulents, pet treats and accessories, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, crafts, food trucks, etc.

“We also have some fun events coming up like kids and family days, safety days, and trunk or treat,” added Marissa.

The farmer’s market is located at 6570 Campbell Blvd. Pendleton, NY 14094

Visit www.pendletonstationmarket.com for further information

Meet the vendors

Sundays: 9 am – 1 pm

Summer June 19 – Fall October 16

See Facebook event page for opening day on Sunday, June 19, 2022

Follow on Instagram @PendletonStation_Market or like on Facebook Pendleton Station Market