Mama Mia!  Jemal Takes Another Piece of Downtown

Douglas Jemal’s appetite for downtown property appears insatiable. Yesterday he bought 11 East Mohawk and 464 Washington Street for $1,137,500. Jacobbi Realty was the seller of the properties which are occupied by JJ’s Casa Di Pizza.

The three-story East Mohawk building contains 11,610 sq.ft. of space. 464 Washington is a vacant parcel used for outdoor dining. The two properties are kitty-corner to the Mohawk Ramp which Douglas Development was selected to purchase from the City to add additional parking and top with 200 apartments. They are also south of the Century Theater lot that Jemal is under contract to buy in order to construct a residential building.

The Casa Di Pizza business has also been sold. Business First reported in April that prior owners Jeff and Lori Jacobbi have retired and sold the business to managers Michael Ciesiulka and Stacie Moon.