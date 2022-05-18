LITTLE WOMEN…NOW at Road Less Traveled features a practiced cast of seven in a modern update of an old favorite 

THE BASICS: LITTLE WOMEN…NOW, a world-premiere adaptation by Donna Hoke, directed by Doug Weyand, starring Lisa Vitrano, Brittany Bassett, Alexandria Watts, Heather Gervasi, Sabrina Kahwaty, Jake Hayes, and Ricky Needham opened last month after a two-year Covid delay and runs through May 22, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30, Sunday at 2. Presented by Road Less Traveled Productions (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveled.org View (paperless) playbill here, view a 90-second trailer chock full of clips here:

and read more from Buffalo Rising here.



Runtime: Over two hours

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Meet the March sisters, the familiar characters of serious writer Jo, party girl Meg (who does want to settle down), annoying kid sister Amy, and sickly Beth as they might be in Buffalo today. This contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story by Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke makes also makes effective use of the characters pragmatic Mom, rich neighbor Laurie, and lovestruck “John Brown” (always referred to by both names).

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: COVID has been very bad for theaters everywhere, leading to delayed openings and cancelled shows. But, in my opinion, there are some silver linings to the COVID cloud, all apparent in LITTLE WOMEN… NOW. Plays that were about to start two years ago have had all that time to settle in to the actor’s bones. They seem to more fully inhabit their characters and, if nothing else, at stages all over town, people definitely know their lines cold. Despite the stress of the pandemic, casts seem more refreshed, or, if not that, at least very, very eager to get back on stage, and the energy is palpable.

In general, I find that works created in one genre don’t always migrate successfully. Almost everyone has felt at some time, with some story, that “the book was better.” Usually that’s because in books we have access to the character’s innermost thoughts as well as unlimited descriptions of scenes. To make a movie or play from a book, a lot has to be cut, cut, cut. And, after that cutting, a lot has to be communicated with a few words and gestures. While we might be willing to listen to a ten-hour audible book, we’re not going to sit that long in the theater.

So how has playwright Hoke pulled it off? Very well, thank you very much. First, she has updated the story to modern times, so that right away we are disabused of the notion that “ooh, my favorite Louisa May Alcott scene is coming up, exactly as I remember it.” Yes, the characters’ names are the same and the personalities are similar, but they are presented in a much more up to date style. The vibe is enhanced by excellent contemporary song choices taking us from scene to scene.

Each of the sisters has her own story and we don’t get too far from each as Hoke skillfully drops in on one after the other, updating us as we go along.

Also, Hoke has maintained four distinct through lines. Each of the sisters has her own story and we don’t get too far from each as Hoke skillfully drops in on one after the other, updating us as we go along.

But when a play truly comes together, we have to look at the director, and here Doug Weyand has thought through every scene, every placement of every character, their body language, and their vocal pronouncements. While almost constantly in motion, every action seems organic. And with, at times, seven actors on stage, that’s not easy.

Entire cast | Photo by Vincent Berbano

But what really worked for me were the actors, all favorites. They have each and everyone delivered many times in the past and my high expectations, looking at the cast list, were more than met. Lisa Vitrano as mom, Alexandria Watts as Jo, Brittany Bassett as Meg, Sabrina Kahwaty as Amy, and Heather Gervasi as Beth are joined by Jake Hayes as Laurie and Ricky Needham as John Brown. Special kudos to Heather Gervasi, whom you might not know, having gone to Chicago shortly after graduating from NU a few years ago where we saw her in THE WOLVES as “#46,” the homeschooled “new girl.” Outstanding then in a vulnerable role; she’s outstanding now.

The set design is quite lush and makes the smaller stage of Road Less Traveled seem positively spacious. Brenna Prather’s costumes are completely natural. It is on the long side, but if the content is up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend. Don’t delay because there are only four shows left.

Masks are optional and are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them. However, masks are mandatory if you want to sit in the front row (closer to the actors).

WHAT’S NEXT (¿Qué sigue?) AT ROAD LESS TRAVELED PRODUCTIONS? ISLEÑA (Islander), a one-woman play by Victoria Pérez and María Pérez Gómez, featuring Victoria Pérez, directed by María Pérez Gómez, presented by Raíces Theatre runs from June 17 to July 3 at Road Less Traveled (the new home of Raíces). ¿Qué es eso? ISLEÑA is an original one woman show with a memorable story of an island girl’s journey from Puerto Rico to Buffalo ¡Nos vemos en el teatro! (See you at the theater!) (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveled.org

Masks are optional and are encouraged for those who wish to continue wearing them. However, masks are mandatory if you want to sit in the front row (closer to the actors).

Lead image: The March sisters with mom. Photo credit: Vincent Berbano

*HERD OF BUFFALO (Notes on the Rating System)

ONE BUFFALO: This means trouble. A dreadful play, a highly flawed production, or both. Unless there is some really compelling reason for you to attend (i.e. you are the parent of someone who is in it), give this show a wide berth.

TWO BUFFALOS: Passable, but no great shakes. Either the production is pretty far off base, or the play itself is problematic. Unless you are the sort of person who’s happy just going to the theater, you might look around for something else.

THREE BUFFALOS: I still have my issues, but this is a pretty darn good night at the theater. If you don’t go in with huge expectations, you will probably be pleased.

FOUR BUFFALOS: Both the production and the play are of high caliber. If the genre/content are up your alley, I would make a real effort to attend.

FIVE BUFFALOS: Truly superb–a rare rating. Comedies that leave you weak with laughter, dramas that really touch the heart. Provided that this is the kind of show you like, you’d be a fool to miss it!