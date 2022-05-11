Infilling: 140 Seymour Street

Two, three-unit apartment buildings are planned for the edge of the Larkin District. Shanahan Holdings LLC is developing the twin buildings on a 7,696 sq.ft. lot located at 140 Seymour Street. Abstract Architecture is working on the project plans.

From the application:

The proposed new construction is for two three-unit residential structures in an existing residential neighborhood. Both buildings are proposed as two-story, wood-framed structures providing a total of six new residential units, providing a mix of four two-bedroom and two one-bedroom units. Seven parking spaces are proposed on site, with access only from the rear of the property from Baltic Place.

The parcel is one block from Seneca Street, west of Flying Bison Brewing Company. Larkin Development owns a large vacant parcel across from the project site where it has talked about creating a community park.