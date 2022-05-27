Great Neighbor Juice Co. is more than just great juice!

When Angelo Ashker (Ashker’s cold pressed juices) told me that he couldn’t be a vendor at an upcoming Stagecoach Market, he suggested asking Sean Heidinger and Athena Kouimanis, co-founders of Great Neighbor Juice Co.’s cold pressed juices, to attend. After learning more about the new juice business, I figured that it sounded like a good fit.

What make’s this new juice company so unusual is that a portion of the profits are donated to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

With juice names such as Go With The ‘Green’ FLO (spinach, kale, pineapple, apple), Hoyt Lake refresher (golden beet, pineapple, carrot, turmeric, ginger, apple), and Heart Of The City (red beet, cayenne, carrot, lemon, ginger, apple), I figured that aside from wholesome medleys of ingredients, there’s an equally wholesome message that supports a good cause. After all, if you live in the city of Buffalo, you live near an Olmsted Park.

Sean Heidinger and Athena Kouimanis

“We’re grateful to Sean, Athena, and the Great Neighbor Co. for donating a portion of the proceeds back to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy,” said Sarah Larkin, Development & PR Manager, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “It’s another great example of our park system bringing the community together and thankful Sean is taking part in that while giving back to help support our Olmsted Parks.”

Here’s the backstory, via a phone interview that got underway with Sean:

When did it start?

It started just over three weeks ago.

How did it start?

Our mentors are Angelo and Sarah over at Ashker’s. I originally approached Angelo and told him how bummed I was that the Elmwood location closed during the pandemic. Elmwood deserves an Ashker’s presence – there’s a social aspect that is missed. Now, we’re here to amplify what they instilled in the community. To do the right thing. That’s why approximately 50 cents from every juice is donated to the Olmsted Parks. The donation amount fluctuates depending on the cost of the ingredients.

And Ashker’s helped you with this?

Angelo helps us to design the juices, and to think through our products holistically. It was a collaborative approach.

How did this all come about?

I first met Angelo when my roommate, Max Collins, moved out of my apartment. That was ten years ago. Max suggested that Angelo and Sarah move in. At the time, I was a DJ and Angelo was a juicer, so we never saw each other. But every morning he would have fresh juice for us in the fridge.

What do you miss about Ashker’s on Elmwood?

Community nights. It was a hub. There were drum circles, art events, and pop-ups. Now I work for Douglas Jemal who is developing the block. I want to get a juice business back on that block. I think we can make it happen!

Where are you juicing?

I juice with Angelo. He’s teaching me, and sharing his facilities. It’s almost like a cheat code [laughing]. His knowledge… his business model is to lend to people, to get more people into juicing. I want to have a place where people can get fresh juice, coffee, and access a recording studio. Right on Elmwood. I recently traveled to Brooklyn to check out the juice scene there, and they’ve got nothing on Ashker’s.

What else did you do in Brooklyn?

Other Half Brewing at Seneca One has a new location in Brooklyn at Rockefeller Center – I wanted to see that. I was also researching jazz clubs in Brooklyn. At Seneca One, we’ve been working with JazzBuffalo. We want to turn the auditorium at Seneca One into a jazz club – there’s already a pretty cool jazz scene at the tower.

Where else are you selling the juices?

We will start to distribute the juices through Undergrounds Coffee at Seneca One and at their Old First Ward location. We will also be approaching cocktail bars, and ‘juice bars’ that don’t actually sell juice (oddly enough). A lot of juices out there are pasteurized. Ours is not. We do limited runs to keep the juice as fresh as possible at all times. For example, the juice that we sell at the corner of Elmwood and Bidwell (this coming Saturday), and at The Stagecoach Market (this coming Sunday) will be freshly pressed within 24 hours of being sold. And then there’s our end goal of starting a creative hub on Elmwood – a co-working juice bar.

Undergrounds Coffee @ Seneca One Tower

And all of this will benefit the Olmsted Parks?

Yes, I wanted to do something for the parks. I grew up going to Caz Park playing golf – I lived nearby. Then later I lived near Delaware Park, close to where I’m now selling juice at Bidwell. I was part of the YPOP program, and figured that this was my opportunity to give back. We have a MOU in place, and Olmsted is going to start marketing our juices…

What else are you and Athena doing these days?

Athena owns and operates Curly’s Grille in Lackawanna full time. I’m at Seneca One full time. And I’m working on the Richardson and the Statler – websites and marketing. I’m working with Visit Buffalo Niagara to help draw in more conferences. The police station apartment project is almost full. Jemal is an absolute visionary. He loves what he’s doing and so do I. He never stops, and I never stop. He’s giving back to the community, silently for the most part. He’s always teaching us how to do the right thing. He tells us to support where you love, and where you live. I’m taking all of these lessons and applying them to the juice company.

Get connected: Instagram | Website