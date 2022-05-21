Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Rockin the Downs Concert Series 2022

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Rockin the Downs Concert Series 2022

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Rockin the downs concert series ad

Become a Sponsor

    Development

    Good Look: Lofts @ 1200

    Buffalo RisingBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Lofts @ 1200 is open and is a nice addition to Elmwood Village. The 38,260 sq.ft. building has 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors including seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom units.

    Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building at 1020 Elmwood replaces three structures that occupied the site. Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. Twenty-three parking spaces are provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces with the residential component of the development construction over the parking area.

    The exterior consists of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.

    Whitesand recently received Zoning Board of Appeals approval for building identification signage on the south façade (below).

    Buffalo Rising

    Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

    Related Posts