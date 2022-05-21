Good Look: Lofts @ 1200

Lofts @ 1200 is open and is a nice addition to Elmwood Village. The 38,260 sq.ft. building has 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors including seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom units.

Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building at 1020 Elmwood replaces three structures that occupied the site. Abstract Architecture designed the $6.2 million project. Twenty-three parking spaces are provided on-site, located behind the commercial spaces with the residential component of the development construction over the parking area.

The exterior consists of brick veneer, terra cotta cladding, and fibre cement rainscreen. The fourth floor is setback from the front and rear facades.

Whitesand recently received Zoning Board of Appeals approval for building identification signage on the south façade (below).