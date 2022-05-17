Event: Community Vigil and Food Distribution Effort

There can only be hope that Buffalo will continue forth as a more united community than ever, in the face of such a horrific tragedy. As neighbors rally to aid those who are suffering, and in need, countless efforts are underway to help to alleviate the pain and anger, and the feeling of sorrow that is consuming all of Buffalo.

Whether it’s the efforts of Buffalo Community Fridge that organized an overwhelming food donation drive at their Resource Center at 347 East Ferry, or Unapologetic Coffee‘s offer to store perishable foods in their fridges, the City of Good Neighbors is living up to its name.

Now, a community vigil and food distribution event is scheduled to be held later today, Tuesday, May 17, on the corner of Jefferson and Riley beginning at 5:30PM.

There will be local and national speakers, inspirational musical performances, grief counselors on site for those in need, distributing resource guides for those wanting to know how to get involved, and food distribution led by Feed Buffalo for residents in the community.

Join fellow Buffalonians in love and unity, as we remember and honor those whose lives were taken, while helping to ease the pain of their loved ones. The entire city of Buffalo grieves, and looks for ways to move forward as a stronger, more compassionate, and more engaged “together we stand, as one” community.