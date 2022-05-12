Dream Delivery Poet, Mathias Svalina, returns to Buffalo

The first time that I ever heard about a Dream Delivery Service was in 2018, when I wrote about poet Mathias Svalina, who was cycling around Buffalo, delivering poems to “people in need.”

At the time, I posted a video that shares how Svalina came to be such a prolific writer-poet. In the video, he discusses how writing is an exercise in humanism – it’s the only time when he feels that he belongs. Therefore, he has dedicated his life to traveling from city to city, writing poems and delivering them to people who are then lifted up, much in the same way that Svalina is lifted up via the process. Not that these are Hallmark-style poems – rather, they are meant to jumpstart the spirit and the soul, while allowing people to contemplate the words. Customers that sign up for the daily poem delivery service are able to choose between the poet’s dreams… or nightmares.

Now, Svalina has returned to Buffalo, to further deliver his poetic messages.

From Noah Falck at Just Buffalo Literary Center:

Dream Delivery Poet, Mathias Svalina, has returned to Buffalo for the rest of May and into the middle of June. Mathias is a dream deliverer who travels from city to city hand delivering dreams via bicycle in the wee hours of the morning. Please consider subscribing for his month-long residency, and your own dreams delivered to your mailbox daily. We want to welcome this unusual artfulness, and Mathias, to the city of Buffalo.

Just Buffalo will be hosting a welcoming reading with Mathias, and Chautauqua Institute Literary Director, Sony Ton-Aime, this coming Saturday, May 14 at 7pm at Just Buffalo.

Also check out the Squeaky Wheel mini-documentary from his 2018 visit, and BBC World News.