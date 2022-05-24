Chances are, we all know someone that is, or has been, in an abusive relationship. While most of these people move on at some point, a lot don’t. Even worse, some don’t make it out of the relationship alive. That was the case with Rachael Wierzbicki, whose boyfriend of 5 months gunned her down on November 27, 2018. Rachael was unarmed at the time.

The next year, Rachel’s parents formed the Rachael Warrior Foundation – a non-profit working on the front line of Domestic Violence with the mission to offer immediate assistance to victims in crisis situations since its inception.

“We collaborate with Haven House and The Family Justice Center to help victims embrace freedom from their abusers as they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives.” – Rachael Warrior Foundation

Rachael’s story is all too familiar, as her family, friends, and advocates will readily tell you. And to make matters worse, the justice system and jury failed Rachael – you can read the sickening account of the unconscionable incident and the aftermath here.

The silver lining to this horrific story is that Rachael ultimately has the last word:

On Wednesday June 8, 2022 the WNY restaurant community is uniting with RWF in supporting victims of domestic violence which is so pervasive in our community. Participating restaurants will be donating a percentage of their sales to RWF to further support our mission. 100% of proceeds will go directly to victims in our own WNY community.

Dining Out Against Domestic Violence Participating Restaurants:

Amici Ristorante Mulberry’s Ristorante

Amsdell Ice Cream Osteria 166

Big Ditch Brewing Company Pasquale’s (WS/EA)

Buffalo Sports Garden Rocco’s

Canal Club Rachel’s Mediterranean

Chef’s Remington’s

Curly’s Grille Resurgance Brewery

Duff’s Orchard Park Russell’s

Doc Sullivan’s Salvatores

First Line Brewery Share Kitchen & Bar

Frankie Primo’s (both locations)

Forty Thieves Kitchen Six Friends Cabernet

Hofbrauhaus Buffalo Soho

Ilio DiPaolo’s The Hideaway Grille

Italian Village The Byrd House

J.P. Fitzgeralds Trattoria Aroma

Just Say Cheesecake

Kalena’s Artisian Bakery

Kennedy’s Cove

Lago 210

Lebro’s

Leo’s Pizzeria (Orchard Park )

Lombardo’s Ristorante

Lucia’s on the Lake (Co-Chair of Event)

Mother’s (alternative date due to Construction)

Mulberry’s Ristorante

Osteria 166

Pasquale’s (WS/EA)

Rocco’s

Rachel’s Mediterranean

Remington’s

Resurgence Brewery

Russell’s

Share Kitchen & Bar

Siena

Six Friends Cabernet

Soho

The Hideaway Grille

The Byrd House

Trattoria Aroma

800 Maple

This is your chance to make a difference, while attending one of your favorite WNY restaurants. It’s that easy to combat an extremely difficult situation and predicament that countless people find themselves in…. with few ways out. The Rachael Warrior Foundation is one of those ways out.

To learn more about Dining Out Against Domestic Violence, visit: www.rachaelwarriorfoundation.org/dining-out

24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233