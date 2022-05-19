Thinking about celebrating anything this week is tough, considering the circumstances at hand. But if there’s one thing that we can, and should be celebrating, it’s diversity. Otherwise the bad guys win.

Tila Bastola (originally from Bhutan) with the sign she hand-embroidered for the Creative Journeys exhibit. Tila has been an active member of the Stitch Buffalo Refugee Women’s Workshop since the very first day!

On Saturday, May 21, refugees from countries that include Bhutan, Burma, Nepal, Thailand, Egypt, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Peru, Bangladesh, and Somalia, will be exhibiting their textile works that they carried with them when they left their home countries.

The exhibition, titled Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York, is guaranteed to be filled with a range of emotions, while demonstrating the passions and talents from these beloved now-Buffalo artisans.

The artisans that will be showcasing their works are all part of the Stitch Buffalo collective. The event will be a wonderful opportunity to view the works, while coming face-to-face with the artisans who will be on-hand. The event will feature a chance to:

Participate in a hands-on embroidery workshop

Shop the pop-up boutique for one-of-kind gifts and garments to support the artists and mission of Stitch Buffalo

Meet many of the artists behind these beautiful creations and see them at work—stitching, weaving, etc.

The following members of the Refugee Women’s Workshop will be showing their work at this exhibit. The artist’s self-reported country/culture of origin is listed after their name:

Dah John (Myanmar)

Wah Tha (Burma)

Mu Mu (Myanmar)

Paw Eh Bu (Burma)

Mandari Magar (Bhutan)

Bina Biswa (Bhutan)

Yamuna Biswa (Bhutan)

Tila Bastola (Bhutan)

Bawk Mai (Burma)

Hkawng Lung (Burma)

Judith Hlei (Myanmar)

Zi Ram (Burma)

Ser Eh Paw (Burma)

Hsar Moo (Burma)

Deo Kami (Bhutan)

Saraswati Tiwari (Bhutan)

Hta Mai Nin (Burma)

Esther Yawng (Myanmar)

Ni Ni Sui (Burma)

Tika Bhattari (Bhutan)

Karma Tamang (Burma)

Lung Seng Htu (Burma)

Wahsay Paw (Burma)

Anhar Hassan-Ibrahim (Egypt)

Hla Zi (Burma)

Paw Ler (Burma)

Thang Yah (Burma)

Ta Phay (Burma)

Htoo Paw (Myanmar)

Kaushila Biswa (Bhutan)

Htoo Eh Nayw (Burma)

Hnin Si (Burma)

Palwasha Basir (Afghanistan)

Hay Lay (Burma)

May Paw (Burma)

Hser Gay (Burma)

Rosita Johnston (Peru)

Dau Nan (Myanmar)

Munawara Sultana (Pakistan)

Shree Tamang (Bhutan)

Steven Tee (Myanmar)

Freshta Parwani (Afghanistan)

Asma (Bangladesh)

Embroidery from the Creative Journeys exhibit by Ser Eh Paw (left) and Zi Ram (right)

Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York

Location: Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court, Buffalo, NY 14216

Exhibit Dates: May 21 through August 20, 2022

Opening Celebration: May 21, 10:00am–2:00pm

Ongoing Exhibit Information

After the opening celebration on May 21 (10am–2pm), Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York will remain on display through August 20, 2022, at the Buffalo History Museum during normal museum hours. Stitch Buffalo products are also available for purchase in the museum shop. On Saturdays throughout the run of the exhibit, backstrap loom weaving demonstrations will be presented at the museum by women from Stitch Buffalo’s Refugee Women’s Workshop.

Buffalo History Museum

1 Museum Court in Buffalo, New YorkThe museum is just east of Elmwood Avenue and off of Nottingham Terrace, north of the Scajaquada Expressway, in the northwest corner of Delaware Park. The Stitch Buffalo exhibit is located in the second floor gallery space.

