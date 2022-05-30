Construction Watch: The Statler

Work on the Statler’s upper floors is underway. Dumpsters and demolition chute on the building’s northern façade are like a yellow umbilical cord, a sign of new life for the building. Douglas Development is wrapping up work on lower façade improvements and is preparing to add apartments, hotel rooms, and parking to the building’s upper floors.

Last fall the developer obtained City approvals to bring 334 apartments to the tower plus 183 hotel rooms on Floors 9 through 11. The project carries a $100 million price tag.

Renovations are also planned for the basement ballroom, Turkish bath, lobby ballroom and mezzanine rooms to create 100,000 square feet of additional event space.

The ground floor and lobby areas will include 25,000 sq.ft. of retail space.

Seven hundred parking spaces are planned for the building’s lower five floors, basement level, and rooftop of the building’s three-story wing along Croce Way.