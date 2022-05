A former synagogue at 1235 Hertel is being transformed into a multi-tenant retail space. Michael Poczkalski, owner and principal designer of michael P. design and room, and David Brugh, owner and principal barber at Crockett & Co., will be relocating their businesses to the property they are calling “The Monocle.” See back-story here.

Besides michael P. design, room, and Crockett & Co., additional gift, retail, and social experiences will be incorporated into the 9,268 sq.ft. structure.