Construction Watch: 477 Elmwood

Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s renovation of the former Casa di Pizza location at 477 Elmwood is in full swing. The 11,000 sq.ft. building will include five apartments on the second floor and first floor commercial space.

Apartments will include three one-bedroom apartments ranging from 645 to 755 sq.ft. and two two-bedroom units ranging from 932 to 970 sq.ft. One of the one-bedroom apartments will be restricted as affordable. Market-rate units are expected to range from $1,105 to $2,200 according to information provided to the Erie County Industrial Development Agency which provided tax breaks for the project.

Sinatra purchased the property in 2016 for $1.25 million. At the time, the company was bidding to redevelop the Children’s Hospital campus and had proposed demolishing the building and replacing it with a four-story building anchored by a Dash’s Market and residential space. That proposal was dropped when Sinatra teamed with Ellicott Development on the campus redevelopment project.