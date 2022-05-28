College Lodge Forest is inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

The Old-Growth Forest Network is a national network spanning the United States that helps to protect mature, publicly accessible, and native forests. Without the protection of this network, vast lands would be at risk to development interests.

Now, the newly safeguarded College Lodge Forest has joined the impressive network of forested lands. The goal of the network is to preserve at least one forest in every county in the US that can sustain a forest. The College Lodge Forest (near Fredonia, NY – in Chautauqua County) has been officially purchased by the WNY Land Conservancy, and is the perfect complement to the network, thanks to its range of wildlife, pristine wetlands with carnivorous plants, old-growth trees, and unique native orchids.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the entire community for accomplishing this goal,” said Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the Land Conservancy. “Time and time again, we are reminded just how much our community values nature. It came together during a trying period to protect one of Western New York’s most incredible forests. We owe a special thank you to Jon and Priscilla Titus and the incredible men and women of the Friends of the College Lodge, who first introduced us to this amazing place and who were instrumental in protecting it. Without them, we would not be here today. We are also grateful to the Faculty Student Association (FSA) for ensuring this forest could be protected forever.”

The (FSA) – a non-profit auxiliary of SUNY Fredonia from which the Land Conservancy purchased the forest – still owns the historic lodge and the surrounding 33 acres of land.

While the land is home to countless woodland creatures, it also available to the public for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. The addition the forest to the Network is another big win for this region, thanks to the dedication of those who understand the importance of the acquisition, the ongoing preservation, and the accreditation.

“We are thrilled to welcome this beautiful forest into the Network as the forest representative for Chautauqua County,” says Dr. Joan Maloof, Old-Growth Forest Network’s Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Joan Maloof. “We honor and celebrate the Faculty Student Association of SUNY Fredonia and the Western New York Land Conservancy for their vision and work in preserving this special forest for generations to come. OGFN depends on volunteers in each U.S. county to help identify and induct forests into the Network. Christopher Merchant of Jamestown was instrumental in the dedication process.”

Support for the College Lodge Forest came from many foundations, state agencies, and donors, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Lenna Foundation, Kathy and Scott Bieler, the Gallogly Family Foundation, hundreds of individual community donors, and the Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.

College Lodge Forest will be the sixteenth New York forest to join the Old-Growth Forest Network, becoming the second Western New York forest in the network, joining Zoar Valley Unique Area in Cattaraugus County. The full list of forests in the Network may be viewed at www.oldgrowthforest.net.