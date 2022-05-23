Church on Fire: Women in a Wounded Church + Final Lecture

Please note: the final lecture in the “Church on Fire” lecture series will be this Tuesday, May 24, at 7:00 PM.

This week, one of the death penalty’s most formidable opponents will speak in Buffalo against a backdrop of horror. The heinous act of domestic terrorism has rekindled talk of the death penalty in New York State – at least by some on the right.

With a resurgence of right-wing politics not just nationally but even in New York spurring talk of the death penalty, and potentially putting hard-won progressive policies in jeopardy, there is perhaps no better time to hear from social justice advocate Sister Helen Prejean about not only Church reform but also the socio-political context in which we seek it.

Details here and below.

Women in a wounded church

But this post is about another Sister who, while less famous than Sister Helen, is no less accomplished. On April 30, Sister Margaret Carney spoke on the topic of “Women in a Wounded Church.”

With this lecture, the “Church on Fire—Stay With Us!” lecture and concert series built toward its conclusion, but it may also be building a movement. After a slow post-pandemic restart, the most recent lectures have been extremely well attended, with some excellent lecturer-lecturee engagement. A way should be found to capture this energy and spirit going forward. I was amazed to find such a well-filled sanctuary on a lovely spring Saturday afternoon for Sister Margaret’s talk.

“Sister Margaret Carney is a fireball,” said Blessed Sacrament Church’s Parish Council President Michael Pitek, initiator and organizer of the lecture series, in his introduction.

And that was no hyperbole, I realized during the lecture. President of St. Bonaventure University for a dozen years, I could see why a half generation of students would admire and love her. Her quotes were notable, including, “We need faith, hope, and love – but we also need imagination,” and “You want to be a servant but you should not be reduced to servitude.”

You can view the entire lecture here:

Despite the high esteem in which she is held, and the distinguished offices she has held, Sister Margaret did something many accomplished women no doubt would relate to: she began with – essentially – her résumé. Professional women often, sadly, face an unfortunate and unfair truth: men often assert authority and expertise by virtue of their position, whereas women – even in the same position – can feel they have to demonstrate their expertise and experience in order to be heard.

If that is the case in the secular world in which women have achieved legal equality, one can only imagine what it is like for women leaders in a Church whose apostolic leadership has always been entirely male and in which women are so often relegated to service and support roles.

You want to be a servant but you should not be reduced to servitude. Sister Margaret Carney

Yet Sister Margaret is the equal of anyone I’ve ever met in Catholic leadership at any level of the hierarchy. Because of that demonstrated capability, all of her adult life she has been given essential roles in modern developments involving the role of women in the church.

This was the most enlightening part of her lecture, as she recounted this history that she has not just studied, and not just observed first hand, but has been a part of making. As someone who did not grow up Catholic, this history was entirely new to me. As someone who supports a stronger role for women in the Church, I found it enlightening to see both the progress and the stumbling blocks.

We think of church history as something that happened in distant centuries in distant lands, but this is something that has happened within the lifetimes of many of us, and someone who was there was here, right in front of us, giving us a firsthand account. Not only that, Sister Margaret made clear, it is still going on. And she is still engaged.

In fact, a substantial part of her talk was devoted to women in the Church under Pope Francis. She explained why an early sense of a lack of action on women’s issues by one of the most dynamic popes of modern times was misplaced. She sees some of the biggest opportunities in the Pope’s efforts to reform the Curia, separating the very different roles of theology and administration.

To help reform the Church, a stronger formal role for women – which, after all, would only recognize the essential role they already play – may be just what we need, and just in time. Those of us in the Buffalo Diocese can take especial comfort – even pride – in knowing that one of our own will be bringing so much good sense, good perspective, and good humor to the process.

We need faith, hope, and love – but we also need imagination. Sister Margaret Carney

The teaching continues this Tuesday with the final presentation in the Church on Fire – Stay With Us series.

NEXT UP in the Catherine M. and Paul W. Beltz Lecture Series:

River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey

Sr. Helen Prejean, OSJ, Author of Dead Man Walking, social justice advocate, Nobel Peace Prize nomineer

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

To purchase tickets, go to www.BSCBuffalo.org/events; or call Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313; or email him at Michael@thepitekgroup.com

Canisius High School auditorium, 1180 Delaware Avenue

Free off-street parking is available in the Canisius High School parking lots