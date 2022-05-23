Chef Bryan and The Plating Society on the Food Network… twice this week!

Buffalo has a number of chef personalities. Some are local legends, while others are broadcast nationally. One of the more recent hometown chefs to take to the airwaves is Chef Darian Bryan (The Plating Society), who not only has time to be a teacher, restaurateur, private chef, and caterer, he also manages to have time for various guest chef and independent programming initiatives.

Chef Darian Bryan

Now, Chef Bryan is being featured on two new episodes of Food Network shows, which are airing this week. This is the perfect opportunity to get behind a fan-favorite Buffalo personality, by cheering him on as he takes Buffalo along with him on this culinary journey, at a time when this city could use some hand-holding.

“On behalf of my Sous Chef DuWayne and myself, we are grateful to be representing Buffalo, our Jamaican culture, and love for cooking on the big stage this week,” said Chef Bryan. “We’d like to thank our families, clients, and our community for supporting us on a daily basis. It has been a rough week and a half for us here in Buffalo, and we are just grateful for these opportunities. We hope that you will tune in, let’s gooo!”

Tune in this week to cheer on the chefs behind the Plating Society on two new episodes of Food Network shows:

Chef Darian Bryan on SUPERMARKET STAKEOUT : Debuting Tuesday, May 24th at 10 PM ET, on Food Network:

: Debuting Tuesday, May 24th at 10 PM ET, on Food Network: Season 4, Episode 1, “Buffet or Bust”

The four competing chefs must haul in big carts for a big breakfast buffet. Then, they ditch the surf and double up on turf when Alex Guarnaschelli challenges them to create “turf and turf” dishes. The day finishes off with a cherry on top for one chef as judges Nacho Aguirre and Antonia Lofaso choose the winner.