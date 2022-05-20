Buffalo River Fest 2022

There is one waterfront festival that predates them all. Buffalo River Fest has been beating the waterfront drum for years. So many years, in fact, that when it got started, there really wasn’t that much to celebrate. Or that’s what some people assumed.

Today’s River Fest not only pays tribute to Buffalo’s past waterfront glories, it also shines a light on numerous new advancements in and around the Old First Ward.

Per usual, the Friday-Saturday docket of activities will be plentiful, with an artisan market, a Saturday kids’ area, Cotter fireboat rides, a kids’ fishing contest, I Got It Bingo, live music, a Waterfront Heritage Tent, food and drinks, and the ever-popular Rigidized Regatta!

All of the fun and excitement takes place at the one and only Buffalo River Fest Park, at 249 Ohio Street, on Friday, June 24 (6pm – 11pm) and Saturday, June 25 (11am – 11pm).

This is the “fest” that started it all. Be sure to come on down to check out this endearing grassroots event that helped to capture people’s attention, and imagination, per the potential of the rejuvenated Buffalo River and the beloved Old First Ward.