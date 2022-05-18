Buffalo CycleBoats’ New Party Barge

Buffalo’s Inner Harbor is going to be busier than ever this summer, thanks to the launch of a number of new party barges. The latest ‘barge’ to ‘set sail’ is Buffalo CycleBoats’ Buffalo Party Barge. The party craft – a pontoon style tour boat – is set to launch Saturday, May 21 at 301 Ohio Street, the future home of Papi Grande’s new waterfront beach club.

“We saw a huge demand in small and large groups looking to get out on the water in a private tour setting, post pandemic,” said Brandon Bova, owner of Buffalo CycleBoats. “The Party Barge is a perfect venue for larger parties such as family reunions, birthdays, and corporate team-building functions looking to get out on the water on a private boat.”

This new lake-faring amenity will accommodate up to 20 passengers. Guests are invited to book 120-minute tours through the Buffalo River, Buffalo Harbor, and Lake Erie. While the boat is equipped with a bar, lounge style seating, a sun deck, coolers, party lights, and sound system, guests bring their own food, beverages, and music.

Bring your own food and drinks

Bluetooth Stereo and lighting for your use

2 hour trips

Captain and mate included

Along with the new pontoon boat attraction, Buffalo CycleBoats also has two 16 passenger, pedal-powered CycleBoats, which remain a popular activity on the water. All of these fun-filled boating opportunities will be in full swing the summer of 2022.

Tours start May 21st and will be available seven-days a week. Reservations are required in advance. All tours are private charters and start at $35 per person for a 120-minute tour. You can book online at buffalocycleboats.com or by calling 716-800-7543.