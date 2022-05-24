Brian Wilcox’s “Oddball Table”

Buffalo’s artisan landscape continues to impress, for a number of reasons. First off, the number of DIY pop-up markets allows for makers to showcase their designs and products to the the community. Combined with vast social media opportunities, and an affordable cost of living, artisans are able to hunker down to do what they do best – create.

Over the years, we’ve featured artisan Brian Wilcox on the site, for work that includes building micro-cabins and restaurant bar build-outs. But his passion for furniture design has always been a high priority for the maker. And now he is finally able to showcase his impressive talents when it comes to design, fabrication, and bringing his imaginative works to reality.

One such work is the “Oddball Table.”

When Brian first reached out to me to ask what I thought of his latest creation, I didn’t hesitate to tell him that he had something hot on his hands.

“I came up with the idea in 2015,” Brian told me. “Recently, I drew it up a CAD image, and posted the design to my Facebook friends and pre-sold 12 in 3 days. My buddy Chris Siano has a CNC machine, so he cut it out and then I assembled it at my studio in the The NFFT in Ghost Town.”

Brian mentioned that ever since he was a kid, he loved the mid-century modern look.

“The side table – which seconds as a stool – reminds me of a cross between a 50’s TV and a Honda logo [laughing]. It’s fun, but it’s also soft and relaxing,” said the artisan, who is already looking to expand his studio space in order to accommodate the influx of orders. “You can put a plant (or books) inside it, or sit on it. It’s utilitarian and can support as much as 200-300 pounds. I wanted to see how far I could take something – my ultimate goal was to create something that would outlive me.”

The Oddball Table is made with high end 1″ birch plywood pieces. Brian has created a system that lines up all of the pieces, to be precisely joined together.

“By using the birch, you don’t get voids,” Brian explained. “I like the look of the plywood and it keeps the cost down, making it approachable for more people. As for the colors that I offer, I haven’t put a limit on it. I’ve been letting folks pick various retro colors. I don’t think I have any of the same colors going out. Some folks are even sticking with the natural color. Black Iron Bystro just ordered two tables for their new restaurant. They loved the design, and that it is made in Buffalo.”

Currently, the Oddball Table is priced to move at $500. Brian is also working towards releasing a coffee table version, which will sell at $1200.

“I already have people who have placed orders for the coffee tables, based on the CAD images alone,” said Brian, excitedly. “The first coffee table will be a couple weeks out. I want to knock out the end table orders first. I’m estimating that the end tables will take 1-2 weeks to produce, due to dry time of glue and paint. The nice part is that I can get multiples glued up and ready in one day. Then off to paint!”

Talking to Brian, his enthusiasm for this new project is contagious. As we chatted, I couldn’t help but think that this design would be a great fit for a feature in Atomic Ranch magazine. That, I would love to see. I would also love to see one of these tables in my own house someday, because I am a fan of the ‘funtastic’ design, the colors, and the practicality of the piece. But more than anything, I can’t wait to see where Brian takes this project, and where it will further lead him in the future. My feeling is that this is just the start of design series that is destined to become a legacy project for this talented individual, who has found a home among other artists and artisans in a part of town that is getting more creative by the day.

To place an order for an Oddball Table (Wilcox Design – a division of RP Oak Hill), or to learn more, feel free to email Brian at bpwilcox1977@gmail.com.

Lead image | Stay tuned for Brian’s upcoming release: The Beta Lounger