Looking to add a little sparkle into your day? Well, the team at Braidbabes has you covered. This woman owned business started in 2019 and has since become quite the phenomena sweeping the Queen City. The fierce girl squad led by founder, Emily Bowman and co-founder, Tori Everett, not only delivers pinterest worthy braids and hairstyles, but also smiles and loads of fun in the process.

“We’re a fully mobile braiding company. We typically set up around a dining room or anywhere that has a table and a chair that’s not too tall and then we offer them a braid of their choosing braid or whatever they booked us for. We have a backpack that has all of the supplies in it like elastics, hair ties, bobby pins, products, all of that. When you book an appointment, you can choose any braid that you want. We definitely like a challenge here and there!” explains Moe Hosken, the Buffalo manager for the company.

As if dominating one city wasn’t enough, the team launched their expansion into Nashville just last year- officially opening April 1st, 2021. On top of two cities, the company has a growing community of over 26.6k followers on Instagram, over 11k likes on facebook, and over 50k followers on TikTok. With no end for growth in sight, the team is preparing to launch two new cities sooner rather than later. In order to accomplish their mission of expansion, the team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder with a final goal of $750k,

“The reason we chose Wefunder is because anyone can invest as little as a hundred dollars- it really allows anyone with no expertise in investing to invest in something that they really love,” says Hosken.

In addition to allowing resources for expansion efforts, this crowdfunding campaign will also open up additional internal positions within the company. Becoming part of the Braidbabes team doesn’t require years of braiding experience since the team has custom designed their very own programs for beginners. From a level one workshop to a fully integrative on demand bootcamp course required for all braiders, this team not only delivers exceptional customer service, but now educational opportunities for those who want to learn more!

“Anyone that we hire has to go through boot camp- a two week virtual process where you learn 14 different braids and after bootcamp you are offered a mock appointment. From the mock appointment, you’re put into onboarding where you learn bridal styles, shimmers, feed ins, all of our bigger Braidbabe secrets,” explains Hosken.

From personal braid bars to events and weddings, this team comes fully loaded with everything needed to give you the hair of your dreams! This braiding company is an entire experience not seen anywhere else, and is sure to leave you more confident and empowered than before. To find out more about booking, or to learn more about classes and boot camp visit https://www.braidbabes.com