Book Talk: Secret Places of WNY | 25 Scenic Hikes

On Thursday, May 19 (at 6pm), co-authors Jennifer Hillman and William McKeever will offer up a presentation on their new book release titled Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes. The two authors worked with author and preservationist Bruce Kershner’s literary estate, to encourage the next generation of WNY hikers to explore the natural wonders of the region. It was Bruce Kershner who first published Secret Places: Scenic Treasure of Western New York and Southern Ontario in 1994. The book talk will be held at Fitz Books.

The forward of this new edition book is written by Libby Kershner, Bruce Kershner’s daughter, who recounts how her father helped to save old growth trees at Zoar Valley, Reinstein Woods, DeVeaux Woods, and College Lodge. Bruce Kershner was considered one of the nation’s leading experts on old-growth forests, while concentrating his efforts on saving these majestic forested lands in the northeast.

Now, as an ode to the original book, Hillman and Mckeever have released this latest version of Bruce Kershner’s masterful resource – an updated edition, richly photographed and illustrated.

Hike to grottos where the only sound is the trickle of water, crawl through hidden caves, commune with nature in ancient forests, stumble upon tucked away treasures like lonely graves, splash on secluded beaches and creeks, admire towering waterfalls, and if you dare, step under the cascade yourself. Find historical carvings on rocks and trees that many walk past but never see, and be awestruck when ice volcanoes erupt on the shores of Lake Erie.

