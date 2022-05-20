Book Signing with Frances R. Schmidt, author of FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams

Fans of Buffalo’s historic building stock won’t want to miss a book signing by author Frances R. Schmidt, who recently released FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams. The book signing event will take place at the Free Street Tavern at 1469 Niagara Street – in a building that just happens to be the star of the book.

Back in March, I wrote about this fascinating book, after speaking to Frances about the premise behind it. Her inspiration turned out to be the topsy-turvy plight of the building (FRED) during the course of its existence. Told by the building’s own heartfelt perspective, FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams manages to engage the reader in ways that will prompt him or her to rethink the manner that they look at buildings in general – as entities that possess self-aware character, instead of stationary objects that can’t project outward.

Many of us are aware of the benefits of safeguarding our architectural heritage. From the caliber of architecture, the building materials, or simply the way that a building catches our eye, these historic buildings have become a calling card of sorts, for Buffalo. At the same time, we look at them as somewhat lifeless entities that can be merely aesthetically appreciated, and, of course, engaged with.

Now, Frances has offered up something entirely different to consider – the true heart and soul of these buildings. Especially FRED – the building that, during a time of uncertainty, reached out to Frances, to tell his story.