Book Release: Buffalo Radio

When you think back to the golden days of Buffalo radio, what comes to mind? Even more than what comes to mind, who comes to mind? There were so many memorable radio personalities in those days, partly because of their larger-than-life personalities, and partially because radio was where it was at.

Radio was still king, as there were no video games, no social media, no 500 TV stations to choose from. There were newspapers to read, but even TV was in its infancy. I’m talking about the early years of Buffalo broadcasting, when WGR signed on the air in May 1922 (Buffalo’s longest operating station), which was soon followed by WEBR (1924), WKBW (1926), and WBEN (1930).

If you’re already feeling a wee bit nostalgic, reminiscing about the days of iconic talk show hosts and newscasters, you will be happy to hear that founding member and two-term president of the Buffalo Broad, Martin Biniasz, will soon be releasing his latest book titled, simply and aptly, Buffalo Radio.

Over the decades, the city has been home to a number of legendary announcers, including Clint Buehlman and Billy Keaton and sports broadcasters Ralph Hubble, Bill Mazer, Van Miller, and Stan Barron, as well as beloved talk show hosts like John Otto and pioneer rock and roll DJs like George “Hound Dog” Lorenz. Buffalo became a breeding ground for network radio stars, including Howdy Doody’s “Buffalo” Bob Smith, comedian Foster Brooks, NBC Tonight Show host Jack Paar, and Fran Striker, the creator of The Lone Ranger. Top 40 personalities like Joey Reynolds, Dick Biondi, Tommy Shannon, and Danny Neaverth ruled the airwaves with excitement and spontaneity during the 1960s.

Biniasz, who worked at Buffalo television stations WNED-TV, WKBW-TV, and WNGS-TV and at radio stations that include WJJL-AM, Niagara Falls; WPIG-FM and WHDL-AM, Olean, New York; and Buffalo’s legendary WBEN-AM, will take you through an epic journey through a ‘radio landscape’ that you might be familiar with… but sometimes there’s nothing like a nostalgic refresher that includes an insider’s perspective into the antics, the controversies, and the news that captivated this city as it broke over the airwaves.

