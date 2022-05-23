Bike Month: Week 4

Although we are nearing the end of Bike Month, this doesn’t mean the pedal party has to end! Warm weather and sunshine are officially here, so continue to enjoy the city behind your handlebars and see Buffalo from a whole new perspective. Stay up to date on GObike’s website and social media pages for more events in the coming months. For now, here is a list of continued promotions and a schedule for the final week of Bike Month. Don’t forget, it’s not too late to use #BIKEMONTHBFLO on your public IG and TW posts to win prizes!

Discounts and Promos!

GO Buffalo Niagara’s Give Transit A Try – $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass

– $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass GO Buffalo Niagara’s Shop716 Gift Card Giveaway – Use #BikeMonthBFLO on your Instagram and Twitter posts about your ride to be entered to win a Shop716 Gift Card

15% discount at Mister Sizzle’s for anyone who bikes to their restaurant, using “GObike” at checkout.

Discounts on your SKYRIDE 2022 (August 14) tickets when you purchase them at a GObike event (see below wherever our logo is on a ribbon). Just talk to your staff and we’ll give you the promo code.

Free workout before you bike into work. Ride on down to Hoyt Lake!

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Time: 6am

Location: Hoyt Lake

Stop by for some coffee and breakfast as you bike into work!

Date: Wednesday, May 25

Time: 7am-10am

Location: Hostel Buffalo-Niagara (667 Main Street, Buffalo)

Join GObike and Reddy Bikeshare for a joint traffic safety presentation and e-bike demonstrations. ReddyBike will also be registering discounted annual Reddy memberships for all participants!

Date: Friday, May 27

Time: 12pm- 4pm

Location: TReC by NGTI (616 Niagara Street, Niagara Falls)

Our sixth annual Buffalo Marathon Pedal Party, a free and inclusive community bike ride on the Friday night before the big run! In honor of the half-marathon distance, this ride is 13.1 miles, guided by Slow Roll Squad and including parts of the marathon route closing by riding under the finish line arch, starting and ending at OSB Ciderworks on Main Street as part of the Buffalo Marathon’s Friday night festivities.

Date: Friday, May 27

Time: 7pm

Location: OSB Ciderworks (517 Main St, Buffalo)

Workshop class at 98 Colvin on brakes – Going fast is good fun, but control and stopping are deadly serious. All brake types will be covered in this class where friction is a GOOD thing. Learn how the whole braking system: from levers (and leverage), to cables & housing, caliper, pads, and braking surface all tie together for a reliable ride!

Date: Saturday, May 28

Time: 3pm-5pm

Location: GObike’s Community Workshop (98 Colvin Avenue, Buffalo)

Date: Monday, May 30

Time: 8am

Location: 24 S. Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY

Our fourth of 27 straight free and inclusive Monday night community bike rides brings us back to the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park for our seventh annual Memorial Day Ride there. Come early during the day to tour the park and learn more about the ongoing campaign to Save the Sullivans; then join us for a 10-mile roundtrip ride with two stops at Jesse Clipper Square and the Soldiers & Sailors monument. We’ll return to the Naval Park and Liberty Hound for an afterparty with food, drinks, music and fellowship.