Bike Month: Week 3

The third week of Bike Month not only has loads of community events and fun planned, but it also coincidentally coincides with Bike to Work week! Check out the list of discounts and events below including all of the Bike to Work week promotionals. Be sure to document all your biking adventures using the hashtag #BIKEMONTHBFLO on your public IG and TW posts for a chance to win prizes.
For all you beer lovers, this week ONLY take advantage of $1 off the lager draft line at Fattey Beer whenever you ride your bike in. Upload a photo (Public IG, TW account) from Fattey with #BikeMonthBFLO that week for a chance to win a $25 gift card to their shop!
For any additional information and updates about each event this week, head to bit.ly/bikemonthbflo
Bike Month promotions, discounts, and giveaways!
- GO Buffalo Niagara’s Give Transit A Try – $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass
- GO Buffalo Niagara’s Shop716 Gift Card Giveaway – Use #BikeMonthBFLO on your Instagram and Twitter posts about your ride to be entered to win a Shop716 Gift Card
- Freelancers! On Tuesday, May 17, Serendipity Labs welcomes you to work for free in their 29th floor co-working space at Seneca One, if you ride in that day.
- Fatty Beer Co. (Genesee St and Main St) is offering $1 off drafts during Bike to Work week (May 16-21) to those who cycle to their shop. Ride in and ask for it, using “GObike” at checkout–you’ll also be entered to win a raffle at the end of the week.
- 15% discount at Mister Sizzle’s for anyone who bikes to their restaurant, using “GObike” at checkout.
- Party at Community Beer Works on Friday May 20 with $1 off drafts, merch discounts and BOGO cards when you ride in.
- Discounts on your SKYRIDE 2022 (August 14) tickets when you purchase them at a GObike event (see below wherever our logo is on a ribbon). Just talk to your staff and we’ll give you the promo code.
Bike to Work @ Seneca One (43North, Serendipity Labs, M&T Tech Hub)
We’re biking to work! Join us for coffee, breakfast, music, and fun! All these good vibes will be stationed outside Seneca One Tower on the north entrance. We’ll see you there!
Date: Wednesday, May 18
Time: 8:00am-11:00am
Location: Seneca One Tower
Larkinville! Bike into work–we’ll have coffee and a boxed breakfast for the first 25 people who bike in!
Wednesday, May 18
8am-10am
Larkinville Square, at the Pavilions
Campus Cycling Collective Group Ride
Date: Wednesday, May 18
Time: 5:45pm
Location: Campus WheelWorks (1330 Niagara Street, Buffalo)
Bike Breakfast @ Hostel Buffalo-Niagara
Stop by for some coffee and breakfast as you bike into work!
Date: Wednesday, May 18
Time: 8am-10am
Location: Hostel Buffalo-Niagara (667 Main Street, Buffalo)
Bike Breakfast @ Co-op- Hertel
Stop by coffee and breakfast! There’ll also be an informal group ride into downtown, leaving at 7:45am.
Date: Thursday, May 19
Time: 7am-10am
Location: Co-op Hertel (1678 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo)
Bike on down to the BNMC, even for those early shifts! We’ll have coffee, breakfast and music waiting for you!
Date: Thursday, May 19
Time: 6am-10am
Location: Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (Corner of Ellicott Street and Oak Street)
Bike to Work @ Fountain Plaza (Ciminelli Real Estate, IBM)
Fountain Plaza! Bike into work–we’ll have coffee and a boxed breakfast for the first 25 people who bike in!
Date: Thursday, May 19
Time: am-10am
Location: Fountain Plaza, under the Bank of America awning
Slow Roll Ticket to Roll (Paid)- Queen City Queens
Honoring and exploring some of the most influential women in Buffalo’s past, present, and future; Slow Roll Buffalo invites to join us May 19 for Queen City Queens. Your ticket includes a 15-mile ride led by the ladies of SQUAD, stops to fuel up on calories and history, dinner ( vegan/gluten free options) and a non-alcoholic beverage back at The Garage Bar & Restaurant, a commemorative t-shirt and more. A cash bar is available at the afterparty. and this ride is open to male, female, trans and non binary folks
Date: Thursday, May 19
Time: 6pm
Location: The Garage Bar and Restaurant
Slow Spokes @ Rusty Nickel- West Seneca Bikes Community Ride
WNY Bikes has teamed up with Rusty Nickel to host our community group bikes rides for 2022! Nothing Better than Bikes, Friends and Brews. Every Thursday Evening Starting May 19th 2022. The rides are open to everyone who enjoys riding bikes no matter where you are from, how old you are or what type of bike you ride as long as you are able to ride 10 miles at 10 mph.
Date: Thursday, May 19
Time: 6:15pm
Location: Rusty Nickel Brewing
Bike Party @ Community Beer Works
$1 off beers, 10% off merch to those who ride in
Date:Friday, May 20
Time: All Day/ Night
Location: Community Beer Works (520 7th Street, Buffalo)
Mobile Bike Repair- William L. Gaiter Parkway @ E Delevan
Roll on down to get some light servicing or a tune up for your bike!
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 10am- 1pm