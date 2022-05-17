Bike Month: Week 3

The third week of Bike Month not only has loads of community events and fun planned, but it also coincidentally coincides with Bike to Work week! Check out the list of discounts and events below including all of the Bike to Work week promotionals. Be sure to document all your biking adventures using the hashtag #BIKEMONTHBFLO on your public IG and TW posts for a chance to win prizes.

For all you beer lovers, this week ONLY take advantage of $1 off the lager draft line at Fattey Beer whenever you ride your bike in. Upload a photo (Public IG, TW account) from Fattey with #BikeMonthBFLO that week for a chance to win a $25 gift card to their shop!

For any additional information and updates about each event this week, head to bit.ly/bikemonthbflo

Bike Month promotions, discounts, and giveaways!

GO Buffalo Niagara’s Give Transit A Try – $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass

– $40 off an unlimited 30-day NFTA Metro pass GO Buffalo Niagara’s Shop716 Gift Card Giveaway – Use #BikeMonthBFLO on your Instagram and Twitter posts about your ride to be entered to win a Shop716 Gift Card

Freelancers! On Tuesday, May 17, Serendipity Labs welcomes you to work for free in their 29th floor co-working space at Seneca One, if you ride in that day.

Fatty Beer Co. (Genesee St and Main St) is offering $1 off drafts during Bike to Work week (May 16-21) to those who cycle to their shop. Ride in and ask for it, using “GObike” at checkout–you’ll also be entered to win a raffle at the end of the week.

15% discount at Mister Sizzle’s for anyone who bikes to their restaurant, using “GObike” at checkout.

Party at Community Beer Works on Friday May 20 with $1 off drafts, merch discounts and BOGO cards when you ride in.

Discounts on your SKYRIDE 2022 (August 14) tickets when you purchase them at a GObike event (see below wherever our logo is on a ribbon). Just talk to your staff and we’ll give you the promo code.

Bike to Work @ Seneca One (43North, Serendipity Labs, M&T Tech Hub)

We’re biking to work! Join us for coffee, breakfast, music, and fun! All these good vibes will be stationed outside Seneca One Tower on the north entrance. We’ll see you there!

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Time: 8:00am-11:00am

Location: Seneca One Tower

Bike to Work @ Larkinville

Larkinville! Bike into work–we’ll have coffee and a boxed breakfast for the first 25 people who bike in!

Wednesday, May 18

8am-10am

Larkinville Square, at the Pavilions

Campus Cycling Collective Group Ride

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Time: 5:45pm

Location: Campus WheelWorks (1330 Niagara Street, Buffalo)

Bike Breakfast @ Hostel Buffalo-Niagara

Stop by for some coffee and breakfast as you bike into work!

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Time: 8am-10am

Location: Hostel Buffalo-Niagara (667 Main Street, Buffalo)

Bike Breakfast @ Co-op- Hertel

Stop by coffee and breakfast! There’ll also be an informal group ride into downtown, leaving at 7:45am.

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 7am-10am

Location: Co-op Hertel (1678 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo)

Bike to Work @ BNMC

Bike on down to the BNMC, even for those early shifts! We’ll have coffee, breakfast and music waiting for you!

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 6am-10am

Location: Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (Corner of Ellicott Street and Oak Street)

Bike to Work @ Fountain Plaza (Ciminelli Real Estate, IBM)

Fountain Plaza! Bike into work–we’ll have coffee and a boxed breakfast for the first 25 people who bike in!

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: am-10am

Location: Fountain Plaza, under the Bank of America awning

Slow Roll Ticket to Roll (Paid)- Queen City Queens

Honoring and exploring some of the most influential women in Buffalo’s past, present, and future; Slow Roll Buffalo invites to join us May 19 for Queen City Queens. Your ticket includes a 15-mile ride led by the ladies of SQUAD, stops to fuel up on calories and history, dinner ( vegan/gluten free options) and a non-alcoholic beverage back at The Garage Bar & Restaurant, a commemorative t-shirt and more. A cash bar is available at the afterparty. and this ride is open to male, female, trans and non binary folks

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 6pm

Location: The Garage Bar and Restaurant

Slow Spokes @ Rusty Nickel- West Seneca Bikes Community Ride

WNY Bikes has teamed up with Rusty Nickel to host our community group bikes rides for 2022! Nothing Better than Bikes, Friends and Brews. Every Thursday Evening Starting May 19th 2022. The rides are open to everyone who enjoys riding bikes no matter where you are from, how old you are or what type of bike you ride as long as you are able to ride 10 miles at 10 mph.

Date: Thursday, May 19

Time: 6:15pm

Location: Rusty Nickel Brewing

Bike Party @ Community Beer Works

$1 off beers, 10% off merch to those who ride in

Date:Friday, May 20

Time: All Day/ Night

Location: Community Beer Works (520 7th Street, Buffalo)

Mobile Bike Repair- William L. Gaiter Parkway @ E Delevan

Roll on down to get some light servicing or a tune up for your bike!

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 10am- 1pm